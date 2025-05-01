Skip The Store-Bought Jars And Make Your Own Roasted Red Peppers. Here's How
Store-bought roasted red peppers are very handy and convenient but nothing beats the sweet, succulent, smoky flavors that come with making your own. The beauty of roasting your own bell peppers is that they have loads more flavor, texture, and freshness than jarred ones. Off-the-shelf peppers are often stored in brine or oil with citric acid and sometimes other preservatives that give them a longer shelf life. But this solution can affect the flavor and texture, delivering a far less robust product than a good old DIY batch, freshly charred in the oven or skillet.
Our fave way of roasting these babies is in the oven. Roast them at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes or longer, turning them regularly to make sure all sides are exposed to the heat. Timing may differ slightly depending on how many peppers you're cooking at once and how big they are, as well as your oven settings and whether you're using a convection oven or a conventional one. Just keep an eye on them, and you'll know they're done when the skins are charred black and blisters start to form on them.
If you're cooking just a few peppers, the stovetop will work just as well. Cooking them on high heat in a little oil will give them a similar char — just be sure to keep turning them so all sides get cooked. In both cases, sweat your cooked peppers in a closed container for 10 minutes to loosen the skins and complete the cooking process as they steam their way to perfection.
Storing your roasted red peppers
While they won't last months like unopened store-bought versions, you can store your homemade roasted red peppers safely in the fridge for up to two weeks. They just need to be submerged in olive oil in an airtight container, then you can take out bits for your cooking as needed.
Home-roasted red peppers can also be frozen if you want to cook up a bigger batch and have them ready to thaw as needed. It's best to cut them into pieces, then scatter them on a flat pan lined with parchment paper and freeze for at least 2 hours. Then for extra convenience, portion them out into ziplock bags so you can defrost what you need per use. Frozen peppers will stay in good condition in the freezer for about 3 months.
Homemade roasted bell peppers are incredibly versatile, and their deliciously sweet, tender, and juicy flesh can be used in myriad dishes. They can be turned into divine dips to bring magic to an appetizer platter laden with fresh veggies, bread sticks, baby pitas, or biscuits — try a creamy roasted red pepper hummus or a wonderful muhammara dip. Pasta loves roasted red peppers; try our creamy red pepper penne dish or lean into your love for gnocchi and make this cheesy gnocchi and roasted pepper bake. You can also pair your peppers with all kinds of seasonings and flavors to enhance their natural deliciousness, like cheese and maple syrup, or topping them with a classic tzatziki for a fresh and vibrant snack.