Skip The Store-Bought Jars And Make Your Own Roasted Red Peppers. Here's How

Store-bought roasted red peppers are very handy and convenient but nothing beats the sweet, succulent, smoky flavors that come with making your own. The beauty of roasting your own bell peppers is that they have loads more flavor, texture, and freshness than jarred ones. Off-the-shelf peppers are often stored in brine or oil with citric acid and sometimes other preservatives that give them a longer shelf life. But this solution can affect the flavor and texture, delivering a far less robust product than a good old DIY batch, freshly charred in the oven or skillet.

Our fave way of roasting these babies is in the oven. Roast them at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes or longer, turning them regularly to make sure all sides are exposed to the heat. Timing may differ slightly depending on how many peppers you're cooking at once and how big they are, as well as your oven settings and whether you're using a convection oven or a conventional one. Just keep an eye on them, and you'll know they're done when the skins are charred black and blisters start to form on them.

If you're cooking just a few peppers, the stovetop will work just as well. Cooking them on high heat in a little oil will give them a similar char — just be sure to keep turning them so all sides get cooked. In both cases, sweat your cooked peppers in a closed container for 10 minutes to loosen the skins and complete the cooking process as they steam their way to perfection.