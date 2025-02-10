The Hard And Fast Rule You Can't Break When It Comes To Tzatziki Sauce

Some folks pay extra for guac, but fans of Greek food will always invest in more tzatziki sauce. Whether served alongside pita bread for dipping or slathered over a hearty gyro, the creamy accoutrement is sure to brighten up any meal with its light, citrusy, and herbaceous flavor. And while you may love the offering from your local Greek restaurant, tzatziki sauce is surprisingly easy to whip up at home — it only takes about 15 minutes and requires absolutely no cooking time. But when you're making your shopping list for the dip-slash-dressing, which should include cucumber, garlic, lemon juice, and either dill or mint, you'll want to keep one unbreakable rule in mind: Always use Greek yogurt as its base.

Yes, tzatziki sauce gets its signature texture and tangy taste from the yogurt, which is the star ingredient. However, that's not the only reason you should stick to Greek yogurt specifically when making this sauce. You see, Greek yogurt differs from regular yogurt in that it's strained to remove the whey, which is the liquid component of milk that remains after it's processed to make cheese or, in this case, yogurt. In regular yogurt, the whey is reincorporated into the final product, which leads to a softer consistency. Due to this higher liquid content, non-Greek yogurt can turn what should be a thick and dense tzatziki sauce into a thin, watery puddle, that's too drippy for scooping up as a dip and not ideal for adding robust creaminess to other dishes.

