The Hard And Fast Rule You Can't Break When It Comes To Tzatziki Sauce
Some folks pay extra for guac, but fans of Greek food will always invest in more tzatziki sauce. Whether served alongside pita bread for dipping or slathered over a hearty gyro, the creamy accoutrement is sure to brighten up any meal with its light, citrusy, and herbaceous flavor. And while you may love the offering from your local Greek restaurant, tzatziki sauce is surprisingly easy to whip up at home — it only takes about 15 minutes and requires absolutely no cooking time. But when you're making your shopping list for the dip-slash-dressing, which should include cucumber, garlic, lemon juice, and either dill or mint, you'll want to keep one unbreakable rule in mind: Always use Greek yogurt as its base.
Yes, tzatziki sauce gets its signature texture and tangy taste from the yogurt, which is the star ingredient. However, that's not the only reason you should stick to Greek yogurt specifically when making this sauce. You see, Greek yogurt differs from regular yogurt in that it's strained to remove the whey, which is the liquid component of milk that remains after it's processed to make cheese or, in this case, yogurt. In regular yogurt, the whey is reincorporated into the final product, which leads to a softer consistency. Due to this higher liquid content, non-Greek yogurt can turn what should be a thick and dense tzatziki sauce into a thin, watery puddle, that's too drippy for scooping up as a dip and not ideal for adding robust creaminess to other dishes.
Other tips for perfecting homemade tzatziki
Now that you know never to break the Greek-yogurt rule when making tzatziki sauce, here are some other tips for making the ideal batch. For one thing, you'll also need to limit the moisture you transfer to the sauce via the cucumbers, which are also water-heavy. After grating the cucumber, wrap the bits in a clean cloth and squeeze out all of the excess moisture. You can also salt the grated cucumber beforehand to draw out even more of its liquid, setting it in a colander over a bowl to catch the liquid. By doing this, you can reduce the chance of ending up with a watery result.
Next up, taming the taste of the garlic. A common issue when making tzatziki at home is ending up with a too-garlicky mixture that would send any vampire running for the hills. Even if you're a fan of the flavor, it shouldn't overpower the tangy, fresh taste of the yogurt and herbs. One way you can prevent the garlic from coming on too strong is to blanch it (peeled) before handling. You can also mix it with the lemon juice, which you'll need to add to the sauce anyway, as acid helps to neutralize the allium's strong kick. If you're not in a rush to dip into your tzatziki, it's also recommended to let a completed batch sit for a few hours, or even overnight, before serving, which will allow the flavors to meld better as well as give the garlic a chance to mellow out.