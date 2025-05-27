Take Sushi On-The-Go With Our Tuna Mayo Onigirazu Recipe

Onigirazu, sometimes called a sushi sandwich, is a popular Japanese dish made by wrapping sushi rice and a filling in a sheet of nori seaweed. This sandwich first made an appearance in 1990 in a Japanese comic book called Cooking Papa. Our hero is a man who cooks in secret and tells everyone at work that his wife made the delicious lunches he brings in. At one point, he invents onigirazu, which are inspired by onigiri, or Japanese rice balls. Onigiri are molded or shaped into their characteristic triangular shape by hand. The word nigiri refers to the act of shaping a rice ball, while nigirazu is the opposite and refers to not shaping a rice ball. So, onigirazu refers to the fact that the sandwiches are not shaped by hand into the rice ball form.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for tuna mayo onigirazu, which are filled with a very popular Japanese tuna salad made with rich, tangy Japanese mayo and soy sauce. The tuna is layered with lettuce and a simple carrot salad for more moisture, crunch, and color, and the fillings are sandwiched in between sushi rice and enveloped in a sheet of nori seaweed. This from-scratch recipe comes together in less than 20 minutes, and if you use fillings that are already made, the process will be even quicker. If you're a fan of sushi or onigiri, try this onigirazu recipe to experience your favorite ingredients in a fun and portable format.