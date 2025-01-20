Vegan Japanese Curry Udon Recipe
If you're a noodle connoisseur, we're betting that soft and chewy udon noodles are high on your list of favorites. This vegan Japanese curry dish features a savory roux made with all of the spices curry is known for, and the noodle texture soaks it up and delivers cozy and comforting flavors in each bite. The standard udon curry typically contains pork, beef, or chicken and a meat-based broth. Here we've highlighted the umami flavor with mushrooms, tender potato and carrots, and vegetable dashi broth. Even the meat-loving people you are serving will never miss the meat in this flavorful noodle dish.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "This delicious meal can be thrown together in under 30 minutes, making it a great busy weeknight meal. It packs in the veggies and is one of those meals that you can easily make veggie swaps with and use what you have on hand." Keep reading to learn how to whip up what might be your new favorite noodle dish.
Gather the ingredients for vegan Japanese curry udon
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and grab an onion, mushrooms, a potato, carrots, and green onions. You'll also need refrigerated udon noodles which are much thicker and chewier than the dried variety.
For the dry goods, pick up avocado oil, flour, tomato paste, soy sauce, and vegan dashi broth. Dashi broth is typically made with fish flakes so to keep this vegan, you'll want the vegan version. Grab some vegan butter then check your spice cabinet for curry powder, coriander, turmeric, cumin, garam masala, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Add oil to a pot
Add the oil to a large pot and bring the heat to medium.
Step 2: Add the onions
Add the onions and cook for about 5 minutes.
Step 3: Add more vegetables
Now add the mushrooms, potato, and carrots and cook for 8 minutes stirring frequently.
Step 4: Add the butter to a pot
While that is cooking, make the roux. Add the butter to a small pot and bring the heat to low.
Step 5: Add the flour
Add the flour and stir for about 1 minute with a whisk.
Step 6: Add the spices
Stir in the curry powder, coriander, turmeric, cumin, garam masala, salt, pepper, tomato paste, and soy sauce.
Step 7: Add broth to the vegetables
When the mushroom, potatoes, and carrots have been cooking for 8 minutes, add the dashi broth. Stir.
Step 8: Add the roux to the vegetables
Add the roux to the vegetables and bring the pot to a boil.
Step 9: Add the noodles
Drop in the noodles and cook for about 5 minutes on medium-high heat.
Step 10: Top with scallions and serve
Top with scallions and serve.
Vegan Japanese Curry Udon Recipe
Soft chewy udon noodles are cooked with a curry-spiced roux, mushrooms, potatoes, and carrots in a vegetarian dashi broth for a quick tasty vegan dinner.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon avocado oil
- ½ onion, diced
- 2 cups sliced mushrooms
- 1 cup diced potato
- 1 diced carrot
- 2 tablespoons vegan butter
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 1 tablespoon curry powder
- 1 teaspoon coriander
- 1 teaspoon turmeric
- ½ teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon garam masala
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 2 teaspoons soy sauce
- 4 cups vegan dashi broth
- 2 (7-ounce) packages fresh udon noodles (discard seasoning packet)
- 3 chopped green onions.
Directions
- Add the oil to a large pot and bring the heat to medium.
- Add the onions and cook for about 5 minutes.
- Now add the mushrooms, potato, and carrots and cook for 8 minutes stirring frequently.
- While that is cooking, make the roux. Add the butter to a small pot and bring the heat to low.
- Add the flour and stir for about 1 minute with a whisk.
- Stir in the curry powder, coriander, turmeric, cumin, garam masala, salt, pepper, tomato paste, and soy sauce.
- When the mushroom, potatoes, and carrots have been cooking for 8 minutes, add the dashi broth. Stir.
- Add the roux to the vegetables and bring the pot to a boil.
- Drop in the noodles and cook for about 5 minutes on medium-high heat.
- Top with scallions and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|462
|Total Fat
|13.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|72.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|72.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.9 g
|Total Sugars
|3.3 g
|Sodium
|549.7 mg
|Protein
|14.9 g
What is dashi broth and how do I make it for the curry udon?
Dashi broth is commonly used in Japanese cuisine as a soup stock and can be a base for many traditional recipes. It comes in many variations, but at it's simplest it's a clear broth flavored with kombucha, which is a kind of kelp, and dried fermented bonito flakes, which is a kind of fish. It has an umami, salty flavor which adds depth to whateve you're cooking. If you want to make the vegan version instead of buying it, it's easy and only involves a few ingredients.
Pick up some kombu, and 5 dried shiitake mushrooms. Then you'll add 1 piece of kombu, the mushrooms, and 4 cups of water to a pot and soak for 30 minutes. Then put the pot on the stove and set the temperature to low. After about 5 minutes remove and discard the kombu. Put the cover on and continue to cook the mushrooms for 15 more minutes. Now, remove the mushrooms and discard or use them in another recipe. Strain the liquid through a fine mesh strainer to remove any debris. The broth is now ready to use or store for up to a week in an airtight container in the fridge.
What other ingredients can I use in this curry udon dish?
Like many Asian dishes, you can change up the ingredients based on what you have on hand or your preferences. To start, there are many other vegetables that work well in this dish. Any type of bell pepper will add fresh color and sweetness. Broccoli or cauliflower florets will make a nice addition as well. You can add in these options in step 3 with the mushrooms, potatoes, and carrots. Leafy greens like spinach, chard, or collards can be added for extra nutrition and color. Make sure to remove the stems, chop, and add the greens at the end, when you add the noodles.
If you want to add protein to the dish there are several options. Super firm tofu can be cubed and pan-fried for a few minutes and added to the curry. Tempeh can be crumbled or chopped and lightly steamed before adding. Shelled edamame will be delicious and if you use the frozen type, just add it when you add the noodles to the broth. White beans or chickpeas can be added at the end as well.