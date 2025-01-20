Vegan Japanese Curry Udon Recipe

If you're a noodle connoisseur, we're betting that soft and chewy udon noodles are high on your list of favorites. This vegan Japanese curry dish features a savory roux made with all of the spices curry is known for, and the noodle texture soaks it up and delivers cozy and comforting flavors in each bite. The standard udon curry typically contains pork, beef, or chicken and a meat-based broth. Here we've highlighted the umami flavor with mushrooms, tender potato and carrots, and vegetable dashi broth. Even the meat-loving people you are serving will never miss the meat in this flavorful noodle dish.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "This delicious meal can be thrown together in under 30 minutes, making it a great busy weeknight meal. It packs in the veggies and is one of those meals that you can easily make veggie swaps with and use what you have on hand." Keep reading to learn how to whip up what might be your new favorite noodle dish.