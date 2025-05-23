Turn Store-Bought Pizza Dough Into Sweet And Chewy Churros With Our Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's nothing quite like a golden, crispy churro, pillowy soft on the inside and coated with crispy cinnamon sugar on the outside. Churros might not seem like something you can easily pull off making at home, but in reality, they are simple to recreate with our time saving hack: using store bought pizza dough. These store-bought pizza dough churros, from recipe developer Miriam Hahn, are perfect to serve for movie nights, game days, birthday parties, or just for a fun family snack at home. No need for any complicated batters or fancy tools for shaping the dough into churro shape. In under 40 minutes, you'll be smelling that familiar scent or crispy sugar and cinnamon dough.

This recipe also proves that store-bought pizza dough is useful for much, much more than just plain pizza. "Using premade pizza dough is a great time saving hack for sweet or savory shortcuts," Hahn says. "I often use it for garlic knots, pretzel bites, or breadsticks, and sweet churros are my new favorite. The best part is the element of surprise because no one expects to enjoy a homemade churro, and it's fun to set up a churro bar with all sorts of fun dipping sauces like chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, or strawberry sauce."