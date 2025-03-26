Cannoli Dip Is The Easiest Recipe You'll Make All Year

Biting into a cannoli — with its delicate pastry shell and creamy filling — is an Italian tradition that has made its way from Sicily to America, and all over the world for that matter. What started as a treat that possibly dates back as far as the Middle Ages, the cannoli has become a street corner staple and is a creamy, decadent dessert fit for many occasions. Of course, anyone who has tried to make a cannoli completely from scratch, including the shell itself, knows that it's not necessarily the easiest task. This no-fuss cannoli dip skips the shell and highlights the creamy filling packed with rich ricotta, whipped cream cheese, and sweet and crunchy chocolate chips. With only a few minutes of mixing and some chilling time in the fridge, this dip is a twist on a classic that you can enjoy with your favorite dippers.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn tells us, "Growing up in an Italian family, we made cannoli for celebrations, and it's nice to bring back that tradition in an easier way that is just as delicious." She highlights the fact that this dip is super easy to whip up for a crowd at the holidays, birthdays, game nights, though it's also the perfect ending to pizza night at home.