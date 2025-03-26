Cannoli Dip Is The Easiest Recipe You'll Make All Year
Biting into a cannoli — with its delicate pastry shell and creamy filling — is an Italian tradition that has made its way from Sicily to America, and all over the world for that matter. What started as a treat that possibly dates back as far as the Middle Ages, the cannoli has become a street corner staple and is a creamy, decadent dessert fit for many occasions. Of course, anyone who has tried to make a cannoli completely from scratch, including the shell itself, knows that it's not necessarily the easiest task. This no-fuss cannoli dip skips the shell and highlights the creamy filling packed with rich ricotta, whipped cream cheese, and sweet and crunchy chocolate chips. With only a few minutes of mixing and some chilling time in the fridge, this dip is a twist on a classic that you can enjoy with your favorite dippers.
Recipe developer Miriam Hahn tells us, "Growing up in an Italian family, we made cannoli for celebrations, and it's nice to bring back that tradition in an easier way that is just as delicious." She highlights the fact that this dip is super easy to whip up for a crowd at the holidays, birthdays, game nights, though it's also the perfect ending to pizza night at home.
Gather the ingredients for super simple cannoli dip
To make this recipe, head to the dairy aisle and grab some ricotta cheese and whipped cream cheese. Then go to the baking section and pick up powdered sugar, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and chocolate chips.
Step 1: Combine the ricotta and cream cheese
Add the ricotta and cream cheese to a large bowl.
Step 2: Blend with a hand mixer
With a hand mixer, blend until creamy.
Step 3: Add more ingredients
Add the powdered sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon and mix again.
Step 4: Fold in chocolate chips
Fold in the chocolate chips.
Step 5: Cover and chill
Cover with plastic wrap and chill for 30 minutes in the refrigerator.
Step 6: Serve the cannoli dip
Serve the cannoli dip.
Super Simple Cannoli Dip Recipe
This super simple cannoli dip recipe captures all of the creamy, chocolate chip-filled goodness of classic cannoli filling.
Ingredients
- 1 cup ricotta cheese
- 1 cup whipped cream cheese, at room temperature
- ¾ cup powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- ⅓ cup chocolate chips
Directions
- Add the ricotta and cream cheese to a large bowl.
- With a hand mixer, blend until creamy.
- Add the powdered sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon and mix again.
- Fold in the chocolate chips.
- Cover with plastic wrap and chill for 30 minutes in the refrigerator.
- Serve the cannoli dip.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|321
|Total Fat
|20.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|12.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.6 g
|Cholesterol
|61.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|28.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.5 g
|Total Sugars
|24.1 g
|Sodium
|175.7 mg
|Protein
|6.1 g
What can I serve with this cannoli dip?
The cannoli dip pairs well with a wide variety of dippers. For some crunchy options, graham crackers are an obvious pairing for a sturdy dipper that is slightly sweet and somewhat similar to a classic cannoli shell. A thin and crispy pizzelle cookie is also similar to a cannoli shell and makes for a more traditional pairing. A plain cookie like a vanilla wafer or biscotti would taste great alongside the creamy dip. Waffle cones broken into smaller pieces are another way to add crunchy goodness.
Fresh fruit is another easy and delicious combination with the dip. Juicy strawberries, tart apple slices, or soft and creamy banana rounds would work well. For a sweet and savory bite, try using pretzel rods or twists, salted pita chips, or even cinnamon sugar tortilla chips.
In addition to dipping, the cannoli dip can be used as a topper for things like pancakes, waffles, or French toast. Use it as a frosting for cupcakes, cakes, or brownies. Layer it into a glass jar with fruit to build a perfect parfait, or use it as a crepe filling with fruit and chocolate.
What ingredient swaps can I make in this cannoli dip recipe?
Even though there are only a few ingredients in the cannoli dip, there are some ingredient swaps you may want to consider. First off, mascarpone cheese is commonly used in cannoli and can be subbed in for the cream cheese. It will give the dip a richer, slightly less tangy flavor profile. For a lighter option, you can use a thick Greek yogurt or sour cream instead of the cream cheese. Both of these will add some tang to the dip. If you want to make this recipe dairy-free and vegan, choose the vegan varieties of cream cheese and ricotta.
If you don't have powdered sugar on hand and want to substitute, you can add granulated sugar, coconut sugar, or date sugar. It will change the texture and reduce the fluffiness of the dip, but the same necessary sweetness will remain.
Instead of vanilla extract, you can go for a nuttier taste with almond extract. To add a bright and citrusy flavor, use the zest of one lemon or orange, either mixed in the dip or as a topping. For a mocha inspired dip, add a teaspoon of cocoa or cacao powder which will also change the color to reflect the chocolate taste.