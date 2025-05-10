18 Seafood Recipes You Can Make Using Canned Foods

There are plenty of tricks to speed up your nightly cooking process, from using special techniques to choosing ingredients wisely. It's no secret that canned food is an easy way to cut down on prep time, but that doesn't mean you have to settle for bland meals. Canned seafood is an excellent alternative to the fresh stuff, especially if you don't live in a coastal region. Fish and seafood are canned at peak freshness and are preserved in oil, water, or brine.

Instead of trying to master the timing between several different components of a meal, start with a pre-cooked, canned option for effortless results. Our Tasting Table recipe developers know the power of canned seafood and regularly create recipes highlighting the versatile ingredient. If all you know is canned tuna, prepare to be wowed by the range of options available. All of these recipes call for canned products from the get-go, but you can also start tweaking other recipes to use canned seafood as you become comfortable incorporating it into your meals. From basic salads and juicy burgers to tantalizing pasta recipes, read on for the best seafood recipes you can make using canned foods.