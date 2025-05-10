18 Seafood Recipes You Can Make Using Canned Foods
There are plenty of tricks to speed up your nightly cooking process, from using special techniques to choosing ingredients wisely. It's no secret that canned food is an easy way to cut down on prep time, but that doesn't mean you have to settle for bland meals. Canned seafood is an excellent alternative to the fresh stuff, especially if you don't live in a coastal region. Fish and seafood are canned at peak freshness and are preserved in oil, water, or brine.
Instead of trying to master the timing between several different components of a meal, start with a pre-cooked, canned option for effortless results. Our Tasting Table recipe developers know the power of canned seafood and regularly create recipes highlighting the versatile ingredient. If all you know is canned tuna, prepare to be wowed by the range of options available. All of these recipes call for canned products from the get-go, but you can also start tweaking other recipes to use canned seafood as you become comfortable incorporating it into your meals. From basic salads and juicy burgers to tantalizing pasta recipes, read on for the best seafood recipes you can make using canned foods.
Pan-Fried Salmon Croquettes
Anything crunchy is delicious in our book, and these pan-fried salmon croquettes are a prime example. Made with canned salmon (which is more affordable than filets) enhanced with shallots, red peppers, and some key seasonings, they are the perfect grown-up alternative to fish sticks. To amp up the flavor, the croquette mixture includes Old Bay seasoning, garlic powder, fresh dill, salt, and pepper, and it's an easy place to experiment with your favorite spice mixes.
Egg, mayonnaise, and panko breadcrumbs work to bind the canned fish into little patties, which are then coated with more panko for a crispy exterior. A simple pan-fry does the trick here, and since the fish is already cooked, it's all ready within 10 minutes. Serve the croquettes with a lemony sour cream and dill dip, and keep the sides super simple to let the flavors shine.
Recipe: Pan-Fried Salmon Croquettes
Simple Apple Tuna Salad
If you're over tuna salad after years of eating it in school lunches, you may want to try this unique variation. Just mix chopped apples into the typical blend of canned tuna, mayo, and diced celery for a sweet and crunchy add-in that takes it to the next level. Finely diced red onion brings an extra kick to balance out the sweetness from the fruit.
Stick to simple condiments like apple cider vinegar and deli mustard for tang, and season with salt and pepper to taste. This rebooted tuna salad tastes great spread between two slices of pumpernickel bread or dolloped onto a pita. Alternatively, scoop it onto crackers to double down on the crunchy texture.
Recipe: Simple Apple Tuna Salad
Dill Tuna Patties and Cucumber Cream Sauce
Making tuna patties is a delicious way to transform the canned food staple into something extra appetizing. This tuna patty recipe, which is seasoned with dill and paired with a cucumber cream sauce, is an absolute treat. To make the patties, simply combine canned tuna with eggs, shallots, lemon zest, mayo, Dijon mustard, panko breadcrumbs, and fresh chopped dill.
Shape the mixture into patties and fry them until golden and crispy on the outside. Pair the protein-packed patties with a yogurt sauce flavored with grated cucumber, garlic, lemon juice, dill, and olive oil. The fresh condiment makes an excellent contrast for the savory tuna cakes, with little else needed to complete the meal. You could serve the patties in buns with the sauce dolloped on top, but a leafy green salad or steamed rice side dish works well too.
Almond, Dill, and Sardine Bucatini
Sardines often get a bad rap, but if you're pairing them with the right ingredients, they instantly become delightful bursts of umami flavor. Serve them with pasta for a quick and easy seafood-forward meal. For even more flavor (and fewer additional ingredients to prep), choose sardines canned in tomato sauce for your base. Make a simple sauce by sauteing garlic with Espelette peppers for a kick of heat, adding the sardines once the garlic is fragrant.
Then, just cook your pasta of choice (bucatini works well here) and toss it with the other ingredients along with the canned tomato sauce remains, roasted Marcona almonds, fresh dill, and lemon zest. The result is an easy meal that's loaded with bursts of flavor and balanced nutrients.
Sardine Tartine with Sweet-And-Sour Onions
Canned sardines make a splash in this simple open-faced sandwich recipe. Inspired by the Sicilian dish pasta con le sarde, this sardine tartine topped with sweet and sour onions, which showcases contrasting flavors in every bite. Choose a crusty, country-style loaf for this dish and make sure to slice it thickly to support the toppings.
The bulk of the process consists of making sweet and sour onions by simmering vinegar, sugar, salt, bay leaf, and red pepper flakes, and pouring the mixture over thinly sliced red onion and currants. Let the onions pickle for 30 minutes or so, then assemble the tartines, starting by spreading crème fraîche over the surface of the bread. Layer the sardine fillets next, followed by the onions and currants. Finish with toasted pine nuts, lemon, and parsley for a hearty snack packed with goodness.
Dilly Tuna Casserole
A loaded casserole is a hearty option that brings canned ingredients to life. It's guaranteed to satisfy a crowd, so you'll be able to feed more people with less effort. Dill and tuna are a natural match, and this dilly tuna casserole highlights that pairing. The bulk of the casserole consists of a mixture of canned cream of celery soup, tuna, peas, and egg noodles, and garnished with dill.
Once the casserole filling has thickened and is mostly baked, top it with crispy fried onions and bake it a little bit longer until the surface is nice and golden. Be sure to serve it with extra dill on top for a vibrant and herbaceous contrast to the rich and creamy dish.
Recipe: Dilly Tuna Casserole
Simple Yet Refined Tuna Sandwich
Forget about boring tuna sandwiches of the past. This simple yet refined tuna sandwich recipe features quality ingredients put together for maximum flavor. Use solid white albacore tuna for this dish, as it has a delicate taste that doesn't overpower with fishiness.
Mix up the tuna salad with high-quality mayonnaise, sharp Dijon mustard, and tangy lemon juice. Chives, parsley, and dill bring plenty of fresh herbal flavors to the dish. Serve this flavorful tuna salad on your favorite sourdough bread, lightly toasting the slices beforehand for added crunch. Finally, garnish it with arugula leaves for a peppery kick. Serve this styled-up tuna sandwich with a side of potato chips for the ultimate lunch you wish you'd had as a kid.
Recipe: Simple Yet Refined Tuna Sandwich
Zippy Tuna Pasta Salad
Pasta salads are often an afterthought, but that doesn't have to be the case. This zippy tuna pasta salad recipe is bursting with flavor and will make you forget about lesser ones of the past. The dressing is simultaneously creamy and light, made with a mixture of mayonnaise, crème fraîche, fresh dill, basil leaves, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
Just toss your cooked pasta with the tangy sauce, along with drained canned tuna, chopped red onion, and corn for added texture. That's not all; the dish gets a final kick of flavor with a paprika-spiced, toasted breadcrumb sprinkle on top, adding a crunchy element to every bite. Serve it warm or pack it up for a delicious picnic on the go.
Recipe: Zippy Tuna Pasta Salad
Pan-Seared Tuna Burger
There's no sad canned tuna meal in sight here, thanks to this juicy burger recipe. Whether you're replacing the beef version or adding another burger to your repertoire, this pan-seared tuna version won't let you down. To make the patties, simply combine canned tuna, soy sauce, cilantro, pepper, garlic, breadcrumbs, and eggs. Shape them into patties and pan-sear them in a hot skillet until they're golden brown.
The patties are already loaded with flavor, but there's still more to this tasty recipe. Whip up an easy sauce with grated cucumber, Greek yogurt, fresh dill, olive oil, lemon, and seasonings. Serve the patties and condiment stacked on a bun with your choice of microgreens, or paired with a simple green salad.
Recipe: Pan-Seared Tuna Burger
Spruced Up Tuna Salad
Sometimes, all you need are a few flashy ingredients to spruce up a tuna salad. In this recipe, crunchy, colorful add-ins ensure the salad is both texturally and visually interesting. Cucumber, diced red onion and peppers, grated carrots, and a sprinkle of fresh parsley boost the salad's flavor.
Meanwhile, the dressing features a mixture of mayo, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, and olive oil. All in all, it's the perfect match of classic flavors and novel elements, making it a no-brainer swap for your usual tuna salad. Serve it solo with leafy greens, spread it between two slices of bread, or scoop it into a pita for a quick and satisfying meal.
Recipe: Spruced Up Tuna Salad
Mexican-Inspired Tuna Salad
Tuna salad might seem like an All-American lunchbox option, but it's pretty easy to give it more pizzazz. This recipe takes inspiration from Mexican cuisine, with a jalapeño, sour cream, cilantro, lime, and cumin dressing coating every bite. The salad itself doubles down on flavor, starting with canned albacore tuna.
The tuna is mixed with olive oil, thinly sliced romaine lettuce, tomatoes, jícama, red onion, and roasted red peppers. All the ingredients are piled together in a bowl and topped with dried currants, toasted corn, raw pepitas, and sliced avocado, incorporating plenty of flavor, crunch, and creaminess into the dish. You'll definitely want to serve this salad with tortilla chips on the side to complete the look.
Recipe: Mexican-Inspired Tuna Salad
Tuna Lettuce Wraps
Lettuce wraps are the answer when you're looking for a light lunch to stave off mid-day hunger pangs without making you feel like you need an afternoon nap. Scoop whatever you would add to a sandwich into a lettuce leaf for a satisfying meal that won't make you feel like you're missing out. Butter lettuce is a great option that holds its shape and supports the salad.
This recipe consists of tuna, mayo, celery, red onion, pickle relish, capers, whole grain mustard, parsley, and lemon juice. There's nothing too out of the ordinary, but together they infuse this simple tuna salad with crunchy textures and tangy flavors. Alternatively, serve the tuna salad with crackers on the side for a little more bulk and zero extra work.
Recipe: Tuna Lettuce Wraps
Crunchy Green Goddess Tuna Salad
Anyone looking to get a little closer to god and goddess status will love this crunchy green goddess tuna salad. It goes pretty heavy on the herbs, so you'll want to make sure to pick up some fresh bunches before giving this recipe a whirl. To make the iconic green sauce, simply add sour cream, mayo, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic powder, and your fresh herbs (parsley, basil, tarragon, and chives) to a food processor, blending until everything is uniform.
Once you have this flavor bomb of a sauce ready, the rest is super straightforward. Just mix it with the drained tuna, diced green pepper, celery, and scallions, until everything is coated. Spread this herby tuna salad over an open faced sandwich, serve it with crackers, or eat it by the spoonful because it's that good.
Recipe: Crunchy Green Goddess Tuna Salad
Roasted Sweet Potato and Tuna Salad
Pair canned tuna with roasted sweet potatoes for a novel twist on a pantry staple. This dazzling salad offers a unique way to use canned seafood without resorting to the same chilled mayo-based preparations. Roast cubed sweet potatoes until fork-tender, letting them cool down a bit so they don't wilt your greens.
Then, whisk together a simple dressing made with olive oil, lemon juice, maple syrup, Dijon mustard, minced garlic, salt, and pepper. Assemble the salad components onto a plate, layering the mixed greens, canned tuna, sliced avocado, roasted sweet potatoes, red onion, pecans, and cranberries, finishing it off with a generous drizzle of dressing. The result is rich and nutty with hints of sweet and briny notes that come together seamlessly.
Easy Tuna Melt Panini
Tuna melts are another classic lunch staple, and this flavor-packed recipe reminds us why they aren't going anywhere. You could use any sturdy bread for this dish, but a crusty baguette is especially suitable for supporting all of your ingredients. Make a simple tuna salad with canned tuna, mayo, Dijon mustard, and capers, then spread it over a halved baguette.
This recipe also calls for laying roasted red peppers over the tuna salad before finishing it off with sliced cheddar cheese. Close up the baguette and warm it in a pan with oil, pressing down firmly on it with a heavy pan. You could also use a panini press for this step. Serve the tuna melts with crunchy potato chips for the ultimate throwback meal.
Recipe: Easy Tuna Melt Panini
Tuna Salad Nori Wraps
Sushi is great, but it can get pricey if you order it on the regular. Unless you have lots of prep time, making your own is a bit of a chore too. Instead, try these tuna salad nori wraps for a similar taste with minimal effort or skill required. Whether or not you're looking for a low-carb meal, nori wraps are a savory option that doesn't skimp on flavor while cutting carbs.
The tuna salad filling features fun flavors too, including canned tuna, sriracha, Kewpie mayo, scallions, soy sauce, and sesame oil. Together, these ingredients give the dish an Asian flair that matches the sushi inspiration. To serve, simply scoop some tuna salad onto a nori square and top it with togarashi (a Japanese spice mixture) and fried onions for a flavor-packed bite.
Recipe: Tuna Salad Nori Wraps
Everything Green Tuna Salad
Skip the green juice for lunch and whip up this everything green tuna salad for a nutritious and satisfying meal. Combine canned tuna with diced cucumber, celery, scallions, and halved green grapes. Add some chopped herbs — parsley and mint add a bright touch — and mix the contents until the ingredients are uniformly combined.
A green dressing is also in order. Mash avocado with mayonnaise, lime zest and juice, salt, and pepper. Toss the green salad components with the green dressing to bring out all the vibrant hues. You can serve this tuna salad with crackers or spread on bread, or triple down on the green vibes by scooping it onto a bed of lettuce with extra herbs to garnish. Either way, your fellow diners will be green with envy.
Recipe: Everything Green Tuna Salad
Colorful Niçoise Salad
This iconic French salad is the perfect excuse to let your can of tuna out of the pantry and into the spotlight. You'll want to keep this recipe at hand in the summer months, when its filling yet light nature makes it a true crowd-pleaser. Aside from showcasing canned tuna, a Niçoise salad incorporates several other ingredients (though the specifics are sometimes debated among purists).
You'll need to cook some new potatoes and hard-boiled eggs for this dish, which serve to bulk it up and place it firmly in the main meal category. Steamed green beans also make an appearance here, adding color and crunch to the salad. Plate the cooked ingredients after letting them cool, along with the drained tuna, ripe tomatoes, sliced red onion, black olives, and capers. A simple Dijon, lemon, olive oil, garlic, chive, and fresh dill vinaigrette drizzled on top lets the salad ingredients stand out.
Recipe: Colorful Niçoise Salad