14 Simple Tips, Tricks, And Hacks For Smarter Ordering At Dunkin'

What better way to start your day than with coffee and donuts from Dunkin'? Spotting that familiar, friendly pink-and-orange font on a roadside sign is a sure promise of tasty treats ahead. Whether you're a drive-thru regular or just an occasional Munchkin enjoyer, Dunkin' is a widely beloved spot for a quick pick-me-up in many parts of the country — although not every state has them. As the saying goes, "America Runs on Dunkin'," but for factual accuracy, the majority of Dunkin' locations are concentrated on the East Coast, with nearly 1,500 locations in New York and another 1,000 in Massachusetts. Only six states do not currently have any Dunkin' spots, and they're all in the Pacific Northwest — it seems they've already chosen their winner in the Starbucks vs. Dunkin' debate.

Whether you're stopping by Dunkin' on a cross-country road trip or frequenting the same location every morning, casual and full-time Dunkin' fans can benefit from smarter ordering strategies. For instance, did you know you can get free food just from having a Dunkin' Rewards account? Or perhaps you're interested in experimenting with an innovative flavor combo to get the most out of your drink order?

Read on to learn how to level up your Dunkin' ordering like a pro!.