The Only 2 Gluten-Free Foods On Dunkin's Permanent Menu

Finding something to eat out on a strictly gluten-free diet can be challenging at certain types of eateries, like coffee shop chains such as Dunkin'. Of course, beverages like iced coffee and almond milk lattes are typically quite safe for those who lead a gluten-free diet, but it's those snacks that are the problem. Sometimes when you're on a road trip, Dunkin' might be the only option, so we scoured the menu to find which foods are gluten-free for your safe consumption.

Out of the donuts, pastries, sandwiches, and other foods on Dunkin's menu, there seem to only be two permanent items that are gluten-free. While some locations may offer fresh fruit like bananas, which could be gluten-free, Dunkin's Snackin' Bacon and hash browns feature ingredients that are considered gluten-free. That said, you should be aware of potential cross-contamination. It is a donut shop after all, so if you're sensitive, it might not be worth the risk.