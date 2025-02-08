The Only 2 Gluten-Free Foods On Dunkin's Permanent Menu
Finding something to eat out on a strictly gluten-free diet can be challenging at certain types of eateries, like coffee shop chains such as Dunkin'. Of course, beverages like iced coffee and almond milk lattes are typically quite safe for those who lead a gluten-free diet, but it's those snacks that are the problem. Sometimes when you're on a road trip, Dunkin' might be the only option, so we scoured the menu to find which foods are gluten-free for your safe consumption.
Out of the donuts, pastries, sandwiches, and other foods on Dunkin's menu, there seem to only be two permanent items that are gluten-free. While some locations may offer fresh fruit like bananas, which could be gluten-free, Dunkin's Snackin' Bacon and hash browns feature ingredients that are considered gluten-free. That said, you should be aware of potential cross-contamination. It is a donut shop after all, so if you're sensitive, it might not be worth the risk.
Details on Dunkin's Snackin' Bacon and hash browns
Snackin' Bacon is essentially a side of bacon, and Dunkin' offers two different options. There's Maple Sugar Snackin' Bacon, which has a sweet profile from spices like sugar, maple sugar, black pepper, and fenugreek, and Sweet Black Pepper Snackin' Bacon, which has black pepper, molasses, and brown sugar. Each order comes with eight pieces that contain about 190 calories. Both options are cooked crispy, so they can satisfy your need for crunch during your road trip or local travels. It's the same type of bacon that can upgrade your Dunkin' breakfast sandwich.
As for the hash browns, Dunkin' offers them in little rounds as opposed to the larger, rectangular patties at chains like McDonald's. According to the website, the potatoes are lightly seasoned but the only spices we found listed are garlic powder, onion powder, and dehydrated parsley. Each order comes with six pieces for a total of 110 calories.
Order both the bacon and hash browns for a little bit of protein and carbohydrates to fill you up. And if you're more concerned about meat, here are Dunkin's best vegan menu items, including one of these gluten-free snacks.