4 Types Of Cucumbers And What To Do With Them

There are around 100 varieties of cucumber found worldwide, but the majority will never cross the threshold of your supermarket. You might find more options at your farmers market, but some of the most popular types of cucumber you'll come across in American stores are garden, English, Persian, and Kirby.

Cucumber varieties fall into two main categories — slicing and pickling — which essentially describe how they are best used (though there can be some overlap). Slicing cucumbers have a better taste and texture for eating raw while pickling cucumbers are generally smaller and firmer. You might also see cucumbers labeled as seedless or burpless, but these can fall under either category.

While the refreshing crunch of cucumbers makes them the perfect salad ingredient, there are many more inventive cucumber recipes to explore. Each cucumber variety has its own taste and texture, so knowing when to use which type is key. Here's how to identify the most common types of cucumbers and what to do with them.