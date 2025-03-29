4 Types Of Cucumbers And What To Do With Them
There are around 100 varieties of cucumber found worldwide, but the majority will never cross the threshold of your supermarket. You might find more options at your farmers market, but some of the most popular types of cucumber you'll come across in American stores are garden, English, Persian, and Kirby.
Cucumber varieties fall into two main categories — slicing and pickling — which essentially describe how they are best used (though there can be some overlap). Slicing cucumbers have a better taste and texture for eating raw while pickling cucumbers are generally smaller and firmer. You might also see cucumbers labeled as seedless or burpless, but these can fall under either category.
While the refreshing crunch of cucumbers makes them the perfect salad ingredient, there are many more inventive cucumber recipes to explore. Each cucumber variety has its own taste and texture, so knowing when to use which type is key. Here's how to identify the most common types of cucumbers and what to do with them.
Garden cucumbers
If you're scrolling this list looking for a regular cucumber, this is it. Also known as an American cucumber, this is what you're getting if you buy anything labeled simply "cucumber". The garden cucumber is around 8-10 inches long and characterized by thick dark skin and large seeds. The skin can be both tough and bitter and is usually coated in wax when sold in the supermarket, so it's usually suggested that you peel this kind of cucumber before using it.
Although other, sweeter varieties have become more popular for adding to mixed salads, there are plenty of benefits to the garden cucumber that have seen it remain a favorite in American supermarkets. The flesh has a slightly spongy texture, making it ideal for soaking up flavors when pan-fried or in a Smashed Cucumber Salad. If you can find unwaxed garden cucumbers, the thick skin can actually be an advantage, providing structure for cucumber spears or these Cucumber Shot Glasses.
English cucumbers
If you've never understood the appeal of a cucumber sandwich, you could have just been using the wrong type of cucumber. Also known as a hothouse cucumber or seedless cucumber, this is the variety that's usually sold wrapped in plastic in supermarkets. They are longer and thinner than a garden cucumber but usually have a similar dark green color. The delicate English cucumber is crisp rather than crunchy, with a sweet mild flavor and no bitterness. What makes it such a great eating cucumber is that it has thin, edible skin and very few seeds, so it can be used without any preparation.
English cucumbers have a lower moisture content, making them ideal for adding to salads, dips, or sandwiches without creating a soggy mess. Where they really shine is for creating garnishes like cucumber ribbons or adding to drinks. It's the perfect cucumber to use for a classic Pimm's Cup, this White Linen Cocktail, or even just to make cucumber-infused water.
Persian cucumbers
Persian cucumbers are like a smaller version of the English cucumber, and may also be sold as mini cucumbers or Lebanese cucumbers, often in packs. They're usually around 5 to 6 inches long with a thin edible skin and few if any seeds.
Persian cucumbers should be your go-to in fresh dishes like salad, where they provide crunch without any sliminess. They're the traditional cucumber to use for Iranian Shirazi Salad, but can also be used as a swap for Japanese cucumbers in any Asian salad recipe, like this Thai Cucumber Salad. The lack of seeds makes Persian cucumbers easy to grate for use in creamy dips and sauces like a Classic Tzatziki.
Persian cucumbers are firm enough to be used as a scoop for dips, for pickling, or even for cooking as in this Charred Cucumber recipe. They can be used in many of the same ways that you would use an English cucumber, but their smaller size makes them less convenient for crafting garnishes.
Kirby cucumbers
Kirby cucumbers come in a wide range of colors, from yellow to dark green, but are easily identifiable by their small size and knobbly skin. This little cuke might not win any awards in the aesthetics department, but it should be your go-to when looking for a cucumber for home pickling. Inside you'll find firm flesh and very few seeds, which is exactly what you need – softer flesh and larger seed cavities can very easily become mushy with the extended soak in your brine.
When choosing a Kirby for making pickles, look for the small ones. Not only will these be more convenient for fitting in your Mason jars, but they will also be firmer. If you're growing Kirby cucumbers at home and end up with larger ones, don't despair. This variety does double duty and makes a good cucumber for eating too. Try them on your crudité platter or in this recipe for Green Gazpacho.