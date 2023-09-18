Switch Up Your Cucumber Salad By Smashing The Veggie To Bits

If you're ready to smash your cucumbers, here's how to do it. You can either use a large knife, rolling pin, or meat pounder, and you can either start with your veggies as-is (after washing) or by cutting them in half crosswise. To make this easier and to keep the juices from going everywhere, try covering your cucumbers in plastic wrap before you get started. You shouldn't have to try very hard to smash them — if you're using a knife, press it gently on the veggies until they split open and flatten a little, and repeat the process along all sections until the entire length of the cucumbers are done. Before you add them to a salad, make sure to cut them into smaller pieces and halve them lengthwise.

Since we're trying to make cucumbers as refreshing as possible here, you'll also want to salt them. Not only does this enhance their flavor, but it draws out the veggies' juices even more. If you'd like a little added sweetness, you can also sprinkle some sugar over your smashed cucumbers along with the salt. Then mix them with your dressing, which can be made out of ingredients like olive oil, rice vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, shallots, mustard, chili oil, or red pepper flakes; and serve your finished salad with rice, noodles, or just by itself.