For Cucumber Salad That's Not Slimy, Choose The Persian Variety

When it comes to simple, fresh, and rejuvenating salads, it's hard to go wrong with a cucumber base. Comprised of 95% water, the vegetable brings a refreshing note while still imparting a satisfying snap. Yet not all cucumber varieties are created equal — it can be disappointing to purchase a batch and get a soggy or bitter salad in return.

So, for the best cucumber flavor and texture, grab the Persian variety at the grocery store. Small and smooth, they have far fewer seeds and contain less moisture than bigger English cucumbers, meaning they won't become slimy or sloppy in salads. Approximately six inches in length, they're easy to work with and have a beautiful deep green exterior. And the taste delivers, too, with an extra cucumbery flavor upheld by a gentle crispness. Plus, they're relatively easy to find. Look for them in large or specialty grocery stores, where they're usually in plastic-wrapped containers, as they're more delicate than other cucumber types. It's a variety that's sure to check all the tasty salad boxes.