English Cucumbers Are The Perfect Swap To Combat Soggy Sandwiches

For many of us, a sandwich isn't complete unless it has some kind of crunchy element to it. For some people, this means adding potato chips to the sandwich, but for others (anyone who prefers to stick to traditional sandwich ingredients) this means reaching for a cucumber to get that sought-after crunch. However, if you use regular cucumbers, you run the risk of making your sandwich soggy, given their high water content. Luckily, there's an easy solution for this: Swap the regular cucumber for English cucumbers.

It may not seem like it will make much of a difference — aren't all cucumbers basically the same? We've found that when we make our go-to loaded sprouts and avocado sandwich, English cucumbers are actually less watery. With this preferred veggie option, the sandwich is given a crunch to accompany the soft texture of the avocado, tomato, and hummus — without the risk of the sandwich getting too soggy.