How To Cook Cucumbers To Crispy Perfection
"Cool as a cucumber" may refer to a state of being, but the analogy stems from the refreshing crunch of a fresh, cold cucumber. Cucumbers are most often found as a raw ingredient in recipes like cold salads, appetizers like crudites, or snackable spears you can season with a ramen packet. Cooked cucumbers may sound dubious, but they can be a flavor-packed dish with an upgraded crispy crunch.
You can use any type of cucumber you want for a cooked cucumber recipe, but when choosing your cucumbers make sure they have a firm, hard texture when raw. You can cut them into spears, coins, or thick-cut quartered rounds for pan frying. They should all be the same size so that they'll cook evenly. Pan-frying is one of the quickest and easiest cooking methods for cucumbers. A thin layer of oil or butter will infuse the cucumbers with any seasonings you toss them in, while exposure to the hot frying pan will create smoky charred crusts to complement their crunchiness. If using butter, pan-fry cucumbers on medium low heat in a saute pan or wok, stirring continuously for about 5 minutes. An oil with a higher smoke point like canola soybean oil would allow you to cook on medium to medium high flame; to achieve crispy charred edges, pan-fry cucumbers in a single layer in a teflon saucepan for 5 to 6 minutes flipping halfway through.
Pan-fried cucumber seasonings and cooking ideas
Pan-frying cucumbers gives you a chance to add depth to their distinct vegetal notes. Since they're a popular ingredient in salads and side dishes, any spice, herb, or aromatic veggie traditionally used in salad dressings and dipping sauces will taste delicious on pan-fried cucumbers. You can toss them in a dry spice mixture or wet marinade before throwing them in the frying pan, or you can season them as you pan fry them.
Seasoning packets are a great resource to add flavor to cucumbers all in one pouch. Pan-fry them in olive oil with a packet of Italian seasonings and garlic powder, finishing them with a dusting of parmesan cheese and pine nuts. A packet of ranch seasoning would bring a powerful tangy, aromatic punch for pan fried cucumbers. Fry them in a wok with a neutral oil before layering on minced garlic and ginger, red pepper flakes and a dash of soy sauce. For a spicy, smoky, Mediterranean side dish you can toss them in harissa paste and olive oil before frying them. Add a sprinkling of smoky paprika, salt and pepper to finish them off and top them with crumbled feta and diced cilantro.
If you want a super crunchy crust, you can dredge your cucumbers through flour, egg wash, and seasoned bread crumbs. If these deep fried pickle chips are any indication, breaded pan-fried cucumber coins will be savory counterparts with the same satisfying crunch.