How To Cook Cucumbers To Crispy Perfection

"Cool as a cucumber" may refer to a state of being, but the analogy stems from the refreshing crunch of a fresh, cold cucumber. Cucumbers are most often found as a raw ingredient in recipes like cold salads, appetizers like crudites, or snackable spears you can season with a ramen packet. Cooked cucumbers may sound dubious, but they can be a flavor-packed dish with an upgraded crispy crunch.

You can use any type of cucumber you want for a cooked cucumber recipe, but when choosing your cucumbers make sure they have a firm, hard texture when raw. You can cut them into spears, coins, or thick-cut quartered rounds for pan frying. They should all be the same size so that they'll cook evenly. Pan-frying is one of the quickest and easiest cooking methods for cucumbers. A thin layer of oil or butter will infuse the cucumbers with any seasonings you toss them in, while exposure to the hot frying pan will create smoky charred crusts to complement their crunchiness. If using butter, pan-fry cucumbers on medium low heat in a saute pan or wok, stirring continuously for about 5 minutes. An oil with a higher smoke point like canola soybean oil would allow you to cook on medium to medium high flame; to achieve crispy charred edges, pan-fry cucumbers in a single layer in a teflon saucepan for 5 to 6 minutes flipping halfway through.