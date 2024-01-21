Turn Cucumber Spears Into A Savory Treat By Dipping Them In Ramen Seasoning

On a mission to consume more veggies but don't enjoy snacking on them au naturel? If you're someone who hoards ramen seasoning packets, we've got a lip-smacking trick that's made for you — empty ramen powder onto a plate and dip your cucumber spears into the textured seasoning to create a savory treat that's fun to eat!

Dipping fruits and vegetables in spicy, salty seasonings isn't a new phenomenon. In South Asia, fruits like orange, bananas, and pomegranate are often seasoned with chaat masala (a mixture of earthy spices and black salt) to create a sweet and spicy snack. And in Mexico, mangoes and watermelon are typically sprinkled with tangy tajín to lend them a bright, citrusy kick.

Ramen seasoning — a combination of flavorings ranging from dried mushrooms, spices, chilies, and garlic to dehydrated veggies and meat extracts — is a powerhouse of flavor that works similarly to chaat masala or tajín; it enhances and lifts the natural taste of fresh produce. Intensely savory, these packets of goodness are designed to season an entire bowl of ramen, which means they have a robustly concentrated taste. Pairing this mighty punch of seasoning with the characteristically refreshing juiciness of cucumber creates a snack that hits every taste bud. Plus, it's just like Fun Dip for adults! Simply make a little pile of ramen seasoning on a plate and dip the end of your cucumber spear in it to create a sensational savory nibble.