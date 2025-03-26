The Discount Store With An Outstanding (And Overlooked) Candy Section

Buying cheap candy at a convenience store and sneaking it into a movie is a time-honored tradition, because we all know that candy is ridiculously overpriced at the actual theater. Maybe you come from a Walgreens candy family, but the candy can get expensive. Or maybe you prefer the Dollar Tree for your candy run, but candy options are limited and often sold out. Although often overlooked, Five Below has an impressive and affordable selection of candies, chocolates, gummies, and just about every sweet treat you can imagine.

Five Below's candy selection can feel overwhelming even to the most seasoned candy connoisseur. You might enter the store expecting to leave with one or two chocolate bars, but suddenly you're walking out with a jumbo bag of Nerds Gummy Clusters and a mega tube of Tootsie Rolls. Five Below stocks dozens of well-known candy brands, from chocolates such as Buncha Crunch, Reese's Pieces, Hershey's Kisses, and Kit Kats, to chewy candies like Twizzlers, Haribo Gummy Bears, Starburst Gummies, and Sour Patch Kids. There are even candies made popular on social media, like the famous Peelerz gummy candies.