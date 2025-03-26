The Discount Store With An Outstanding (And Overlooked) Candy Section
Buying cheap candy at a convenience store and sneaking it into a movie is a time-honored tradition, because we all know that candy is ridiculously overpriced at the actual theater. Maybe you come from a Walgreens candy family, but the candy can get expensive. Or maybe you prefer the Dollar Tree for your candy run, but candy options are limited and often sold out. Although often overlooked, Five Below has an impressive and affordable selection of candies, chocolates, gummies, and just about every sweet treat you can imagine.
Five Below's candy selection can feel overwhelming even to the most seasoned candy connoisseur. You might enter the store expecting to leave with one or two chocolate bars, but suddenly you're walking out with a jumbo bag of Nerds Gummy Clusters and a mega tube of Tootsie Rolls. Five Below stocks dozens of well-known candy brands, from chocolates such as Buncha Crunch, Reese's Pieces, Hershey's Kisses, and Kit Kats, to chewy candies like Twizzlers, Haribo Gummy Bears, Starburst Gummies, and Sour Patch Kids. There are even candies made popular on social media, like the famous Peelerz gummy candies.
Five Below's candy selection shouldn't be forgotten
Besides stocking the most beloved candy names in the world, Five Below's candy aisles pay homage to some of the most nostalgic snacks from childhood. Among the Swedish Fish and Snickers bars, you'll find an array of vintage candies, sour Fun Dip pouches and Mallo Cups galore. Not to mention the international candies and snacks, such as Pocky sticks and boxes of mochi. On the hunt for wacky candy selections? Five Below has those too, from Harry Potter Chocolate Frogs to Spongebob Squarepants Gummy Krabby Patties and even Sour Punch Pickle Roulette.
Candy prices at Five Below aren't half bad, either. Sometimes, you can find deals for 10 Bazooka Joe bubble gums for $1.25. On average, a pack of 3-ounce Very Berry Nerds Gummy is only $1.50 at Five Below, compared to the same bags reaching double that price at Walgreens. After a major holiday, such as Christmas or Valentine's Day, Five Below will put its themed candy on clearance, meaning you can swoop up a pack of Reese's Peanut Butter Trees for even less than the usual price. It may not be your first thought, but don't write off Five Below for its candy selection until you've given it a shot – you might just be surprised at what you find.