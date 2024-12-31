Cinemark Vs Regal: Which Has The Best Concessions?

I wanted to start with the most base-level movie snack — a must-have indulgence for many of the film going population:popcorn. This treat is emblematic of the cinematic experience and one that I thoroughly enjoy. Though, I can't recall a time when I polished off an entire bag of popped kernels before the previews. Maybe my palate becomes fatigued by the saltiness after a few greedy clawfuls, or, as I suspect, the snack bores me after the intense butter flavoring near the top of the bag dissipates, leaving the more moderately-bathed kernels below.

Regal, despite offering a Cheetos collab (to which I passed on) and an enticing number of popcorn extras (like nutritional yeast, shakeable cheese, and more), sold popcorn that was both over-salted and under-buttered. It was tepid and barely passable. On another day, from another batch of popcorn, I maybe could've created an invention of my own with the nooch and cheese, but the salt level of the popcorn already bordered on inedible — so I skipped on further adulteration.

At Cinemark, the concessions employee layered and tossed my bag of popcorn with the butter. It arrived in my hands exactly as I envisioned: guiltily greasy, reasonably salted, and somewhat of the platonic ideal of movie theater popcorn. On the way to my seat, I found myself embarrassingly licking single kernels into my mouth, like a kitten drinking from a bowl. Once hunkered down in my reclining throne, I returned to the bag so often that I kept a napkin in my other hand to clean up the mess I made. I single-handedly made my way through half the bag before realizing the damage.

