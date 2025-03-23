13 Unexpected Ways To Use Taco Seasoning

Have some taco seasoning left over from taco night? Well, you're in luck. Although this seasoning packet may say that it's for tacos specifically, that's not all that you have to use it for. In reality, taco seasoning is a seasoning blend just like any other, and it can be used for a wide range of purposes. And since it's so flavorful, it can add a bold punch to many of your favorite dishes.

But don't worry — you don't have to rack your brain to come up with a use for that half-empty packet of taco seasoning you have lying around. We've created this list of unexpected ways to use taco seasoning so you can ensure you're not wasting any while making your favorite dishes more flavorful in the process. Whether you use store-bought seasoning or make it from scratch, these ideas may just help you see the blend in a whole new light. Give them a try, and your next meal is destined to be super flavorful.