Give Canned Refried Beans A Restaurant-Worthy Upgrade With Taco Seasoning

While canned refried beans are a convenient option to save you the trouble of making them from scratch, they often lack flavor. Worse still, they might even take on the metallic taste of the can they come in. Luckily, taco seasoning is another accessible commodity that can transform bland store-bought refried beans into a restaurant-worthy side dish for your next Mexican food meal at home.

Taco seasoning mix is widely available at any major grocery store nationwide, featuring a blend of classic Mexican spices like savory cumin and oregano, smoky paprika, chili powder, onion, and garlic powder. It will liven up the hefty earthiness of the beans just as it breathes zesty life into ground beef. You can simply add a packet of your favorite brand of taco seasoning to a standard 16-ounce can of refried beans when you heat them on the stove. The beans will become softer and creamier with the heat, allowing you to stir them more easily, which also helps you blend in the seasoning. Of course, if you're feeling mildly ambitious, you can make your own taco seasoning using this smoky taco seasoning recipe from Tasting Table recipe developers, with smoked paprika and red chili flakes for an extra spicy punch.