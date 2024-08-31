A Packet Of Taco Seasoning Is The Unexpected Way To Elevate Your Meatloaf

If you're growing tired of your regular meatloaf recipe, try adding a packet of taco seasoning to your ground beef mixture. This breezy twist is low effort, huge on flavor, and will lend a spiritless meatloaf some much-needed pep.

The dry spices combined in an aromatic blend of taco seasoning, such as chili pepper, paprika, herbs, and onion powder, imbue a standard meatloaf with a concentrated burst of characterful flavor. Some store-bought taco seasoning packets also contain yeast extract, which has a savory, umami note that adds instant gusto and depth to ground beef and pork. Simply rip open the packet and sprinkle the contents over your meat before mixing through, instead of grabbing individual spices from your pantry that need to be doled out one by one. It's truly a super-easy way to maximize flavor with minimal work.

Secondly, the dry seasoning won't affect the consistency of your meatloaf because it doesn't soak up moisture like other add-ins, such as breadcrumbs. You can add as much of the packet as you fancy without worrying that the ground beef will become dry and fall apart as it bakes. Having said that, avoid seasoning the meat with extra salt if your spice packet is high in sodium. A great tip is to take a small portion of your meatloaf mixture and fry it in skillet (like a little burger patty) so you can check if your seasonings need adjusting before placing the entire loaf in the oven.