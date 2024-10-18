It's Time To Make Pasta The Main Ingredient Of Your Taco Salad

Between the zesty flavors and hearty ingredients, a good taco salad makes for an excellent addition to any Mexican-inspired meal. But if you're looking to transform it into a main course-worthy dish, try bulking it up by skipping the lettuce and using pasta as its base instead. Consider it a fresh take on pasta salad that'll be worth adding to your rotation.

When thinking about your noodle base, keep in mind that the type of pasta you use matters. For taco salad, the best picks are short and easily fork-able (no spaghetti here, please!), as well as shaped in such a way that each piece can soak in and hold the dressing and toppings. A twisted type, such as this De Cecco brand fusilli or Barilla rotini, may very well be the best choice thanks to its folds and curves. You'll find other fine options in bow tie-shaped farfalle or even penne, which boasts both ridges and a hollow center that can hold sauces and dressings. Orzo can also serve as an excellent base. It has a similar shape and mouthfeel to rice, a typical taco salad go-to.

Other tips to keep in mind when using pasta in a salad include always cooking your noodles just past al dente, so they don't become too hard as they cool off. You should also avoid rinsing the pasta after cooking, as the starchy coating can actually help any dressing to stick to each piece.