Give Ramen A Bold, Spicy Twist With One Seasoning Addition

Ramen may have once been the easy staple that got us through college. But after our college days are over, there are endless unexpected ways to spice up your bowl. Some of our favorites include adding Everything But the Bagel seasoning, furikake, and curry paste or powder into your dinner. If you're a fan of Mexican food and want to make a fusion ramen dish, however, doing so is as easy as sprinkling some taco seasoning in your bowl.

Here's what you'll do: Cook your noodles, then add them to a saucepan with your taco seasoning of choice. This doesn't have to mean abandoning the seasoning packet you get with your ramen — you can either leave it out or add it in like normal, since it'll complement the new flavors with its umami goodness. Taco seasoning typically has a mixture of garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, and cumin at the very least, so it'll give your ramen a boost of savory, smoky, and spicy flavor. Depending on what's in yours, you may also get herby notes (from oregano) or even more heat (from cayenne and red pepper flakes) as well.