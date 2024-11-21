Give Ramen A Bold, Spicy Twist With One Seasoning Addition
Ramen may have once been the easy staple that got us through college. But after our college days are over, there are endless unexpected ways to spice up your bowl. Some of our favorites include adding Everything But the Bagel seasoning, furikake, and curry paste or powder into your dinner. If you're a fan of Mexican food and want to make a fusion ramen dish, however, doing so is as easy as sprinkling some taco seasoning in your bowl.
Here's what you'll do: Cook your noodles, then add them to a saucepan with your taco seasoning of choice. This doesn't have to mean abandoning the seasoning packet you get with your ramen — you can either leave it out or add it in like normal, since it'll complement the new flavors with its umami goodness. Taco seasoning typically has a mixture of garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, and cumin at the very least, so it'll give your ramen a boost of savory, smoky, and spicy flavor. Depending on what's in yours, you may also get herby notes (from oregano) or even more heat (from cayenne and red pepper flakes) as well.
Give your ramen a Mexican-inspired makeover
Now that you've added your taco seasoning, it's time for the fun part: incorporating complementary ingredients to build an extra-flavorful bowl. If you want a little protein, feel free to add some taco meat (which is often made with tomato paste or salsa) into the final product. However, you can also include shredded chicken, steak, smoked pork, soy chorizo, or a lentil walnut mixture if you'd like to stay plant-based. If you don't want a protein in your pot, however, you can also just throw in some diced or crushed tomatoes.
For some added texture and nutrition, feel free to also include your favorite veggies from Mexican-inspired dishes. You can either cook these with your taco meat or separately. We love poblano peppers, bell peppers, corn, black beans, kidney beans, pinto beans, and diced green chiles. However, if you want a drier (aka less soupy) bowl, pile your noodles (sans crushed tomatoes) in a bowl with (or without) your protein, and add in shredded lettuce, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, and jalapeños. If you go this route, top your bowl off with a squeeze of a yogurt lime sauce, just like you would with fish tacos. Either way, finish everything off with some shredded cheese, fresh cilantro, sour cream, and a squeeze of lime juice.