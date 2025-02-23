The Store-Bought Seasoning That Makes Bacon 10X As Flavorful

Whether you're beefing up breakfast with your favorite pork product or making the most of a BLT sandwich, bacon is a fabulous addition to a great deal of meals. Many of the best bacon recipes start the same way — by cooking up a big batch of your favorite brand. You can oven-bake it, fry it in a pan on the stovetop, or even pop it into the air fryer for a convenient and crispy treat. To truly amplify the smoky flavors of a slab of bacon, you can also add your favorite seasonings to the mix. While brown sugar is a go-to for the perfect blend of sweet and salty tastes, you'll want to grab a packet of store-bought taco seasoning for an extra punch of savory goodness.

Knowing what is actually in taco seasoning, it's an obvious choice to level up your bacon to new heights of flavorful perfection. The standard mixture, which includes chili powder, salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, ground cumin, dried oregano, and crushed red pepper flakes, is an ideal seasoning to bring out the natural smoky sweetness of your bacon to make it the best addition to any of your favorite dishes. Grab a packet of Old El Paso Taco Seasoning or your preferred taco seasoning brand and start by using it as a rub for your bacon prior to cooking. For a lighter touch of flavor, you can also try sprinkling it atop fresh and crispy oven-baked bacon.