The Store-Bought Seasoning That Makes Bacon 10X As Flavorful
Whether you're beefing up breakfast with your favorite pork product or making the most of a BLT sandwich, bacon is a fabulous addition to a great deal of meals. Many of the best bacon recipes start the same way — by cooking up a big batch of your favorite brand. You can oven-bake it, fry it in a pan on the stovetop, or even pop it into the air fryer for a convenient and crispy treat. To truly amplify the smoky flavors of a slab of bacon, you can also add your favorite seasonings to the mix. While brown sugar is a go-to for the perfect blend of sweet and salty tastes, you'll want to grab a packet of store-bought taco seasoning for an extra punch of savory goodness.
Knowing what is actually in taco seasoning, it's an obvious choice to level up your bacon to new heights of flavorful perfection. The standard mixture, which includes chili powder, salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, ground cumin, dried oregano, and crushed red pepper flakes, is an ideal seasoning to bring out the natural smoky sweetness of your bacon to make it the best addition to any of your favorite dishes. Grab a packet of Old El Paso Taco Seasoning or your preferred taco seasoning brand and start by using it as a rub for your bacon prior to cooking. For a lighter touch of flavor, you can also try sprinkling it atop fresh and crispy oven-baked bacon.
Using taco seasoning on your bacon
By seasoning your bacon with a blend of herbs and spices typically reserved for flavoring taco meat, you'll be opening up a number of different possibilities ranging from basic to decadent. Leaning into the taco-inspired flavors, you can use your seasoned bacon in a bevy of breakfast delights including breakfast burritos, tacos, and quesadillas. Mix up a batch of scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, and cheese to fill a flour tortilla, and don't skimp on your taco-seasoned bacon. This would also work particularly well to elevate a standard BLT or club sandwich recipe. Taking inspiration from Los Angeles' most famous street food, consider rubbing your bacon with taco seasoning first before wrapping it around a beef frank and cooking it on a griddle or grill to perfection.
If you really want to get creative with bacon that's been dusted with taco seasoning, try using it as a crumbly topping for your favorite salads or snack foods. Pieces of crispy taco-spiced bacon would be an ideal complement atop a heaping plate of nachos or cheese fries. Make sure to add slices of avocado or dollops of sour cream and guacamole for a picture-perfect fusion of different cuisines.