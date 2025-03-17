The One Brand Of Frozen Hash Browns We'd Never Buy Again
It's no secret that hash browns are the perfect side. They are, after all, greasy, crispy patties of goodness that complement any meal. However, they're rather difficult to make from scratch, especially if you're trying to make hash browns with an extra gooey interior and crispy exterior. Hence, people prefer to utilize frozen hash browns instead. Although they aren't as mouth-watering as some of your favorite fast food hash browns, they're perfect to use when pressed for time. Plus, they're extremely versatile. You can easily turn frozen hash browns into a main course or get creative and use them as a key ingredient in other recipes. Just know that not all frozen hash browns are worthy of your hard-earned cash. And some brands are so terrible that they won't elevate your meal at all. One brand that's guilty of this is Strong Roots. Their cauliflower hash browns are so bad that they were ranked the worst frozen hash browns brand by the Tasting Table staff.
They're so horrendous that we don't even consider them to be hash browns. While hash browns are usually delectably greasy, these are the complete opposite. They were extremely greasy and tasted like mashed cauliflower that's been overcooked in the microwave. And the outer exterior, which should have been nice and crispy, was surprisingly dry and dusty. Not only did the outer coating fail to give these hash browns any texture, but it's honestly the worst thing about them. Unfortunately, these hash browns do a great job of doing everything a perfectly cooked hash brown would never do.
Why you should never purchase Strong Roots cauliflower hash browns
With cauliflower as the main ingredient, potatoes, potato flakes, cornstarch, water, soybean oil, pepper, salt, and onion seem like a major afterthought, especially since the cauliflower is the only thing you taste. It's so overpowering that you're immediately met with a pungent, sulfur-like flavor, which is a normal flavor profile with cruciferous vegetables after your initial bite. This is especially off-putting since cooked cauliflower can have a sweet subtle nuttiness when prepared right. Cauliflower isn't a lackluster vegetable, it just doesn't work well in these hash browns.
Covered in potato flakes, Strong Roots promises these hash browns will become perfectly crisp in under 20 minutes. However, once cooked, the exterior is extremely dry while the inside has a mealy texture that's so prominent that it will leave an unpleasant coating in your mouth. And that coating will linger for a while. Whether you cook them exactly how Strong Roots instructs you to, which is in the oven or the stovetop, or use the air fryer to get crispy hash browns, they'll still come out a textural mess.
The only good thing about these hash browns is that they're a healthier alternative to the golden brown, crispy morsels of potatoes we all know and love. Not only are they gluten-free and vegan, but they have 160 calories per serving and 9 grams of fat in two pieces. Plus, they're available at numerous retailers and grocery stores. However, you'll have to pay $6 to $8 for eight cauliflower hash browns. For that price, you're better off buying any other brand or finding more exciting ways to eat cauliflower because this is truly the worst frozen hash browns brand ever.