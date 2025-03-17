The One Brand Of Frozen Hash Browns We'd Never Buy Again

With cauliflower as the main ingredient, potatoes, potato flakes, cornstarch, water, soybean oil, pepper, salt, and onion seem like a major afterthought, especially since the cauliflower is the only thing you taste. It's so overpowering that you're immediately met with a pungent, sulfur-like flavor, which is a normal flavor profile with cruciferous vegetables after your initial bite. This is especially off-putting since cooked cauliflower can have a sweet subtle nuttiness when prepared right. Cauliflower isn't a lackluster vegetable, it just doesn't work well in these hash browns.

Covered in potato flakes, Strong Roots promises these hash browns will become perfectly crisp in under 20 minutes. However, once cooked, the exterior is extremely dry while the inside has a mealy texture that's so prominent that it will leave an unpleasant coating in your mouth. And that coating will linger for a while. Whether you cook them exactly how Strong Roots instructs you to, which is in the oven or the stovetop, or use the air fryer to get crispy hash browns, they'll still come out a textural mess.

The only good thing about these hash browns is that they're a healthier alternative to the golden brown, crispy morsels of potatoes we all know and love. Not only are they gluten-free and vegan, but they have 160 calories per serving and 9 grams of fat in two pieces. Plus, they're available at numerous retailers and grocery stores. However, you'll have to pay $6 to $8 for eight cauliflower hash browns. For that price, you're better off buying any other brand or finding more exciting ways to eat cauliflower because this is truly the worst frozen hash browns brand ever.