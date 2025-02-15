One Ingredient You Need For Gooey Inside, Crispy Outside Hash Browns
The delicate interplay of tastes and textures from a hash brown patty that's perfectly crisp on the outside and tender on the inside is a sensation that's hard to beat. Be it for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you can shred and prepare potatoes to make perfectly cooked crispy hash browns that will accompany any of your favorite entrees. The key to crafting hash browns is using a good binding agent such as flour and eggs to hold everything together. Adding a generous helping of cheese along with your other binders will create a craveable combination for the absolute best comforting cheesy potato recipe possible — and elevate your hash brown patties from a mere breakfast side to a meal on their own.
Adding cheese to your hash brown patties is a simple and effective method for bringing more flavor and nutritious dairy proteins to the table while creating other options for customizing the overall look and feel of your potatoes. It's as easy as mixing in a portion of grated cheese with flour, eggs, butter, and the seasonings of your choosing to a bowl of grated potatoes and making sure everything is fully combined before forming it into patties and frying them in oil. You can select different cheeses to suit your tastes and complementary spices and seasonings to tie all the flavors together.
Making cheesy hash brown patties
Some cheeses melt better than others so you'll want to pick a type that will ensure the right consistency for your hash brown patties both inside and out. For a truly gooey cheesy hash brown, try freshly grated cheddar or mozzarella cheese. It helps to use a block of cheese to grate rather than a store-bought brand of pre-shredded cheese for a more evenly consistent melt as some brands use anti-caking agents that can hinder the consistency of the melted shreds. Adding a scoop of brie to your hash browns will give the patties an extra rich and creamy taste and texture.
Mix up your cheesy hash browns with coordinating ingredients that will round out the flavor of your dish. Mixing a sharp cheddar cheese with salt, pepper, and garlic-seasoned hash browns is a simple way to kick up your patties. If you want to get even more creative, there are plenty of other seasoning choices you can use. For example, add a generous helping of Creole seasoning like Tony Chachere's Original to hash browns mixed with pepper jack or Gouda cheese to give your patties a spicy kick. You can also try sprinkling furikake seasoning into hash browns that have been mixed with fontina or Havarti cheese for patties packed with umami flavor. Any way you choose to prepare your hash browns, starting with cheese will guarantee delicious results.