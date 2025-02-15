One Ingredient You Need For Gooey Inside, Crispy Outside Hash Browns

The delicate interplay of tastes and textures from a hash brown patty that's perfectly crisp on the outside and tender on the inside is a sensation that's hard to beat. Be it for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you can shred and prepare potatoes to make perfectly cooked crispy hash browns that will accompany any of your favorite entrees. The key to crafting hash browns is using a good binding agent such as flour and eggs to hold everything together. Adding a generous helping of cheese along with your other binders will create a craveable combination for the absolute best comforting cheesy potato recipe possible — and elevate your hash brown patties from a mere breakfast side to a meal on their own.

Adding cheese to your hash brown patties is a simple and effective method for bringing more flavor and nutritious dairy proteins to the table while creating other options for customizing the overall look and feel of your potatoes. It's as easy as mixing in a portion of grated cheese with flour, eggs, butter, and the seasonings of your choosing to a bowl of grated potatoes and making sure everything is fully combined before forming it into patties and frying them in oil. You can select different cheeses to suit your tastes and complementary spices and seasonings to tie all the flavors together.