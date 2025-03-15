7 Vegetable Oil Substitutes All Bakers Should Have In Their Arsenal

While we're listing Jessie Sheehan's oil substitutes in no particular order, butter was certainly the first substitute she mentioned. "Melted butter is one of the best substitutes because it behaves similarly to vegetable oil and therefore you can consistently substitute it with no issues," she said.

Both butter and oil bring a moist, bouncy texture to cakes and baked goods. If you want to split hairs, vegetable oil is pure fat, while butter contains a small fraction of water. So, baking with vegetable oil guarantees the moistest results, while baked goods made with butter are more prone to drying out. That said, the flavor butter brings to any dessert is an automatic upgrade. Butter contains a dairy richness that's as delicious as it is versatile; desserts made with butter just have that je ne sais quoi that you can't put into words. Many dessert recipes often call for both butter and vegetable oil to get the moisture from the oil, with the flavor boost from the butter.

Plus, you can enrich the taste of butter even more by browning it. We have many recipes with the brown butter upgrade, like these brown butter chocolate chip cookies and brown butter banana bread. If you're not sure how to brown butter, you can check out our article on how to make it.