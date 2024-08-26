Yes, You Can Bake With Avocado Oil (Here's Why It Works)
Some of the best foods to cook in avocado oil include potatoes, tortilla chips, onions, and, of course, avocados themselves. But, you might not realize you can bake with avocado oil, too. Thanks to its high levels of healthy fats, avocado oil has the ability to lock in moisture so all of your baked goods come out soft and moist. When substituted for eggs or butter, not only does avocado oil offer the opportunity to create vegan and allergen-friendly baked goods, but it also does so without sacrificing their flavor or texture. That's all due to its neutral flavor and high smoke point, which helps your baked goods retain their structure in the oven without imparting any kind of smoky aftertaste.
As you likely know, baking is a science and requires much more precise measurements than cooking does, so you'll need to make adjustments when you substitute avocado oil for other ingredients in your recipes. When using it in place of eggs, it's recommended that you use 1 tablespoon of avocado oil for every one egg a recipe calls for. In the case of using avocado oil as a butter substitute, the general rule is to use a ¾ tablespoon of it for every 1 tablespoon of butter — which is about the equivalent of 2 ¼ teaspoons. For the best results, some also recommend mixing it with water and baking soda. As for recipes that call for other varieties of oil, you can certainly swap avocado oil in at a 1:1 ratio.
Be intentional when you bake with avocado oil
Substituting avocado oil into all of your baked goods can be really tempting, especially if you consider all the health benefits it has to offer. But there are certain instances where sticking with butter and eggs — or any one of the many other butter and egg alternatives out there — would be in your best interest. That's because, at the end of the day, avocado oil isn't the same ingredient, and it will react differently in your baking recipes.
For example, butter and avocado oil are composed of two different types of fats, butter being mostly saturated and avocado oil be unsaturated. The best time to use oil instead of butter in baking is when you want your baked goods to be dense and moist — because, unlike butter and coconut oil, avocado oil doesn't solidify at room temperature. This makes it a great substitute in things like brownies, cinnamon rolls, some cakes, quick breads, and soft breads.
It's worth stating that, if you have a recipe that calls for creaming sugar with butter, you'll be better off using butter or a butter alternative rather than avocado oil. As for eggs, you might notice a bit more browning when you use avocado (or any other oil) as a substitute. Still, it shouldn't affect the texture too much. In fact, when mixed with baking soda and water, it's a great option for muffins and cakes that depend on a fluffy and light texture.