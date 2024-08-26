Yes, You Can Bake With Avocado Oil (Here's Why It Works)

Some of the best foods to cook in avocado oil include potatoes, tortilla chips, onions, and, of course, avocados themselves. But, you might not realize you can bake with avocado oil, too. Thanks to its high levels of healthy fats, avocado oil has the ability to lock in moisture so all of your baked goods come out soft and moist. When substituted for eggs or butter, not only does avocado oil offer the opportunity to create vegan and allergen-friendly baked goods, but it also does so without sacrificing their flavor or texture. That's all due to its neutral flavor and high smoke point, which helps your baked goods retain their structure in the oven without imparting any kind of smoky aftertaste.

As you likely know, baking is a science and requires much more precise measurements than cooking does, so you'll need to make adjustments when you substitute avocado oil for other ingredients in your recipes. When using it in place of eggs, it's recommended that you use 1 tablespoon of avocado oil for every one egg a recipe calls for. In the case of using avocado oil as a butter substitute, the general rule is to use a ¾ tablespoon of it for every 1 tablespoon of butter — which is about the equivalent of 2 ¼ teaspoons. For the best results, some also recommend mixing it with water and baking soda. As for recipes that call for other varieties of oil, you can certainly swap avocado oil in at a 1:1 ratio.