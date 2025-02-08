The Secret To Bakery-Worthy Cake Frosting Is A Shortening Swap

The only thing trickier than baking a cake? Whipping up a frosting that not only tastes good but that's easy to pipe. The long-standing secret to making a sturdy frosting that's creamy and tasty is to use shortening. While a butter-based frosting, like a decadent buttercream, may melt in warm conditions, a frosting made with shortening will hold its shape on your cake. This, in turn, reduces the chance of your piped rosettes sloshing off to the side or drooping off your cake entirely.

While most people will reach for a can of vegetable shortening from a brand like Crisco to whip up a sturdy frosting, the better bet is to use a different type: high-ratio shortening. You may not be able to find it as easily as a solid shortening like Crisco, but once you start baking with it, you won't be able to stop. A frosting made with this type of shortening will not only be more structurally sound, but it will also have a far better flavor than one made with conventional shortening.