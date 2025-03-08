24 Keto-Friendly Sauces That Won't Ruin Your Diet

There's no denying that, to a certain extent, sauces make a dish. Not only do they add moisture and freshness to an array of ingredients, but they can also totally elevate a dish by introducing extra dimensions of flavor and texture. Sauces help bring harmony and balance to existing ingredients, creating a perfectly well-rounded and nuanced experience.

If you're following a keto diet, however, you may have noticed that sauces can be a tricky component to navigate. While it's easy to exclude obvious carbohydrates from your entrees, finding sauces that are low in carbs and preferably high in fat can be challenging. Sneaky starches and subtle added sugars can turn even a small helping of a condiment into a shortcut to kicking yourself out of ketosis. This often leads many of us to simply err on the side of caution, and omit sauces altogether.

However, sticking to a keto diet in no way means you have to settle for bland, dry, or boring meals. There are, in fact, plenty of sauces that offer bold flavors, creamy textures, and invigorating spicy kicks without the carbs. From comforting classics like creamy Alfredo sauce to bolder options such as smoky romesco or Asian-inspired peanut satay, as well as low-carb versions of conventional favorites, we've compiled 24 delicious sauces that deliver everything you want in a sauce — without compromising your diet.