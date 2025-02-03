14 Drinks To Make For Your Galentine's Day Celebration

Galentine's Day is a lovely spin-off of Valentine's Day to celebrate friendships, specifically those with your gal pals. This occasion can be celebrated in many different ways, and one of our favorite ways is to make delicious drinks that are perfectly on theme for the day. Since Valentine's Day is synonymous with the color red, Galentine's Day fittingly deserves to have a bit of red, too. We also think that shades of pink are ideal, as anything flirty and fun is the right vibe for an evening with your girlfriends.

In this recipe roundup of Tasting Table's girly, flirty, and fun drink recipes, you will find crafted beverages that match your celebration. We've included many boozy drinks, but there are a few non-alcoholic options sprinkled throughout as well. No matter how you spend your Galentine's Day, we hope that one of these festive drinks will make the day just as special as the female friendships in your life.