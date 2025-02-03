14 Drinks To Make For Your Galentine's Day Celebration
Galentine's Day is a lovely spin-off of Valentine's Day to celebrate friendships, specifically those with your gal pals. This occasion can be celebrated in many different ways, and one of our favorite ways is to make delicious drinks that are perfectly on theme for the day. Since Valentine's Day is synonymous with the color red, Galentine's Day fittingly deserves to have a bit of red, too. We also think that shades of pink are ideal, as anything flirty and fun is the right vibe for an evening with your girlfriends.
In this recipe roundup of Tasting Table's girly, flirty, and fun drink recipes, you will find crafted beverages that match your celebration. We've included many boozy drinks, but there are a few non-alcoholic options sprinkled throughout as well. No matter how you spend your Galentine's Day, we hope that one of these festive drinks will make the day just as special as the female friendships in your life.
3-Ingredient Cherry Pomegranate Martini
Whether or not you love a classic martini, this three-ingredient cherry pomegranate martini recipe offers a twist that you're bound to like. This cocktail is made with vodka, pomegranate cherry juice, and lemon juice. With only three ingredients, this makes for an incredibly simple drink that requires minimal effort.
Overall, it's a tart-tasting cocktail balanced by the sweet cherry juice. For more sweetness (and fun vibes), add some maraschino cherries on a toothpick. The drink can be prepared in a shaker and should only take about three minutes, which is perfect for a Galentine's event where you need the drinks to keep flowing.
Strawberry and Basil White Wine Spritzer
If you want to wow your gal pals with a beautiful, aesthetically pleasing drink — this strawberry and basil white wine spritzer takes wine night to a whole new level and is actually quite easy to prepare. The only ingredients you need for this drink are fresh strawberries and basil, your choice of white wine, strawberry syrup, and chilled soda water. The prep time should only take about five minutes — and you don't need any special equipment, either. Simply take a wine glass, add the strawberry syrup and white wine, place the basil leaf in, throw in the fresh strawberries and some ice, and lastly top with soda water.
Since the syrup will sweeten the drink, the key to making sure that it tastes great lies in going with a dry wine. Options like a dry Chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, or pinot grigio will do the trick.
Next-Level Spicy Rosé
If a night with your girlfriends means busting open bottles of rosé, you're not alone. However, it's Galentine's Day, and the drinks should be a bit more special than your average glass of the beloved sweet and bubbly wine. That's where our Next-Level Spicy Rosé recipe comes in — to quite literally spice things up.
You will need your favorite bottle of rosé, Fresno chile, pink peppercorns, and an orange. With a prep time of seven minutes, it's not an overly complicated recipe. The drink ends up being a demure, muted pink color; however, the add-ins make it look a lot less innocent. As for the flavors, the chile brings the heat, the pink peppercorns add a slightly earthy taste, and the orange helps balance it all out. If you're looking for an interesting and fun twist on a classic girly drink, this recipe will be a hit.
Recipe: Next-Level Spicy Rosé
(Naturally!) Pink Lemonade
Who doesn't love a thirst-quenching, fresh, tart lemonade? If you're looking for a non-alcoholic Galentine's Day drink, this naturally pink lemonade recipe may just hit the spot. The color of this tasty beverage is the most vibrant on our list — it's a hot pink, sassy, confident color that doesn't look like it could be made naturally at all. The secret to this color is the addition of beet juice, which creates this unique pink hue.
The small amount of beetroot juice doesn't alter the taste at all — instead, the sugar and lemon are what stick out the most. It takes about an hour and 17 minutes to make, but most of that time is spent dissolving sugar in the lemon mixture on the stove and then letting it cool. The good news is you can make large amounts of the lemonade at once, so a pitcher or two will be ready to go for your Galentine's event.
Recipe: (Naturally!) Pink Lemonade
Spring Blush Negroni Cocktail
One of the most well-known variations of a negroni is a white negroni, and we have a different version of that variation to share with you — the Spring Blush Negroni Cocktail. Now, normally, a negroni is made with gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth. This cocktail switches it up a bit by keeping the gin and pairing it with dry vermouth and Lillet Blanc. There is also rose water, egg white, and foaming bitters. This recipe really takes the classic cocktail up a notch and does so in a very classy, floral-tasting way.
This cocktail should only take about five minutes to make, and you only need a shaker to help achieve the right consistency. Shake the ingredients without ice first to help the egg white emulsify. Then, you can add ice for a final shake. The cocktail will be smooth and velvety, have a lovely muted pink color, and taste like a walk through a garden — it looks like it, too, when topped with rose petals and thyme leaves, giving off a very soft, feminine vibe.
Recipe: Spring Blush Negroni Cocktail
Botanical Blackberry Sage Margarita
If your Galentine's celebration has a bit of a rebellious flair to it, the Botanical Blackberry Sage Margarita may fit in perfectly with your cocktail spread. This drink has a strikingly deep red color and is made with blackberries, sage leaves, tequila, triple sec, and simple syrup. It's different from a classic margarita because the earthy sage matched with the sweet blackberries adds an entirely new taste that isn't quite expected.
To create the beautiful red coloring, you will add blackberries and sage to a cocktail shaker to muddle them together. Next, you add the remaining ingredients and shake it up. The margarita glass should be rimmed with sugar and lime juice, and then the drink can be garnished with more sage and blackberries. In just five minutes, you'll get this refreshing twist on a margarita that will stand out on Galentine's night.
Next-Level Frozen Shirley Temple
For many people, Shirley Temple is a completely nostalgic drink to have. Whether you drank them as a child to feel like a fancy adult or have them in place of an alcoholic drink – Shirley Temple is the true grandmother of all mocktails. If you want to take the classic Shirley Temple a step further with a more sophisticated taste, the Next-Level Frozen Shirley Temple is a delicious treat perfect for Galentine's Day.
This drink is made with ginger beer, pomegranate juice, pomegranate molasses, lime juice, Amarena cherry syrup, and Amarena cherries, creating a fresh, tart, and sweet spin on the classic flavors. All the ingredients are blended with four cups of ice, creating a deep red frozen mixture with foam from the ginger beer naturally settling on top. Add mint leaves and lime slices for garnishing, and you'll have the perfect girly mocktail for Galentine's Day.
Recipe: Next-Level Frozen Shirley Temple
Creamy Frozen Watermelon Cocktail
If you're celebrating Galentine's somewhere warm and want a refreshing and tasty cocktail to enjoy, a Ceamy Frozen Watermelon Cocktail is the answer. It's made with frozen watermelon chunks, pink gin, peach schnapps, grenadine, lime juice, coconut milk, mint leaves, and lime slices.
This drink recipe does involve a little bit of planning — first, you will have to spread and freeze your watermelon chunks overnight on a baking sheet. Then, when it's time to make the cocktail, you simply blend all of the ingredients together, saving the coconut milk for last. With the fresh watermelon chunks and the peach schnapps, this cocktail is deliciously fruity. Plus, the lime juice and coconut milk add a bit of a flair with a citrusy creaminess. Not only will it keep you hydrated, but it'll also offer a beautiful orange-pink color to go with your event.
Spicy Tomatini (Tomato Martini)
For a spicy cocktail option that has a pretty pink hue to it, Spicy Tomatini will be a great choice. This twist on a martini is made with small cherry tomatoes, fresh lime, simple syrup, chile flakes, vodka, and hot sauce. Yes, you read that right — there is actual hot sauce in this martini! You also have the option of adding egg white to the recipe for extra frothiness.
This drink is a bit similar to the taste profile of a classic bloody mary, so if that's a drink you enjoy, definitely consider giving this a whirl. What makes it different is there is no tomato juice in the recipe — instead, cherry tomatoes are muddled down. This creates a lighter, softer drink. The color also isn't as stark, as it's more of a light pink color as opposed to a darker red, though it's more flavorful than it looks. The lightness from the tomatoes paired with the spicy tasting notes makes for one exciting drink.
Recipe: Spicy Tomatini (Tomato Martini)
Grown-Up Jungle Juice
If you ever had jungle juice while partying away in college, you know just how lethal that concoction can be. Sometimes, however, we want to go back to that feeling of being young and carefree, drinking that jungle juice — like you're on top of the world and nothing can touch you. Now, this Grown-Up Jungle Juice recipe is actually the perfect recipe for a Galentine's Day event if you're celebrating with a larger group of friends. It has a lovely dark pink color that seemingly hides the combination of two types of liquor.
For this jungle juice, you will need vodka, rum, lemonade, cranberry juice, pomegranate juice, orange juice, orange, raspberries, and pomegranate arils. The great thing about this recipe is that it makes 12 servings in about five minutes. Everything simply gets combined in a large punch bowl, and then your Galentine's guests can serve themselves. The fruity, sweet, tart, and refreshing taste will keep everyone going all night long.
Recipe: Grown-Up Jungle Juice
Agua de Jamaica (Hibiscus Tea)
For an at-home Galentine's Day brunch, agua de jamaica (hibiscus tea) is the perfect pairing. This non-alcoholic tea can add a level of sophistication and excitement to the table while keeping your guests energized and hydrated all afternoon. This beautiful, dark-red tea only takes about 20 minutes to make.
The ingredients include dried hibiscus flowers, water, fresh lime juice, and sugar. If you want to turn this into an alcoholic drink, you could also include vodka, rum, or tequila. To make it, steep hibiscus flowers in just-boiled water for 15 minutes. From there, the tea gets strained, and the remaining ingredients are mixed in. Hibiscus flowers have a similar taste to cranberry, so you can expect a tart flavor from the tea. If you want it to be a bit sweeter, you can add more sugar.
Recipe: Agua de Jamaica (Hibiscus Tea)
Strawberry Cinnamon Smoothie
Another Galentine's Day brunch beverage to make is a strawberry cinnamon smoothie. The only ingredients needed for the smoothie are medjool dates, frozen strawberries, milk, bananas, and cinnamon. The dates will need to be boiled on the stove with water first, pitted, and then you can go ahead and blend all of the ingredients together. With the sweetness from the dates and the bananas, the slight tartness from the strawberries, the cream from the milk, and the warm and spicy accent of the cinnamon, this will taste like no other strawberry smoothie that you've ever had. It will also keep you nice and full, as it has tons of nutrients as well.
Recipe: Strawberry Cinnamon Smoothie
Rum Punch for a Crowd
If you're looking for another drink option that you can make in bulk, look no further than the Rum Punch for a Crowd recipe. Invite all of your best girlfriends, break out your punch bowls, and get the rum flowing.
Although this drink takes about an hour and 17 minutes to prepare, a large chunk of that time goes to the mixture chilling in the fridge. You'll need oranges, limes, pineapple juice, grenadine syrup, amber or dark rum, light rum, ground nutmeg, cloves, pomegranate seeds, star anise pods, cinnamon sticks, and sparkling water. All of these ingredients will come together, using flavors of the Caribbean to create an irresistible, fruity, spice-filled, richly pink-colored cocktail.
Recipe: Rum Punch For A Crowd
Refined Sex On The Beach Cocktail
Sex on the Beach is a classic cocktail that has been around since the '80s. Created by a bartender in Florida, Ted Pizio, it was originally named this hilariously naughty name when he wanted to honor the tourists of Florida, who he believed only wanted two things: the beach and sex. Our twist on the classic cocktail is a fun and flirty option to serve at your Galentine's Day get-together.
It needs vodka, peach schnapps, orange, cranberry juice, and red and green maraschino cherries, all of which will get shaken up together in a cocktail shaker. It takes a quick five minutes to prepare one serving. With the flavorful fruit juices involved as well as two kinds of alcohol, this can definitely be a deceiving drink when it comes to alcohol content — so drink responsibly and enjoy your Galentine's Day celebration!