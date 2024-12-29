5 Delicious Ways To Use Costco's New Guava Spread
Costco shoppers have been thrilled to see E.D. Smith's Guava Spread appear on shelves. A spoonful of this spread brings an instant tropical taste to recipes by packaging the sweet flavor of fresh guava in a conveniently spreadable ingredient. We love the versatility of this jammy spread and have found ways to incorporate it into the breakfast table, gobble it up in our afternoon snacks, and even serve it on homemade dinner rolls served alongside sturdy main courses of protein.
E.D. Smith is no stranger to creating delicious products. The company has been around for over a century, dating back to one determined, entrepreneurial farmer. Thankfully, we get to taste the literal fruits of this company's labor without planting, harvesting, or jarring up any ingredients to store for later use. Packaged in 28-ounce containers, the double-jarred purchase from Costco will carry some distance in your kitchen so you'll have plenty of opportunities to give our recipe suggestions a try. With a smooth texture, this guava spread is an easy addition in both drink and food recipes.
Slather it onto sandwiches
The sweetness of this guava spread plays well with savory sandwiches. Think smoky cheese and spiced meats balanced perfectly by the delicious taste of fresh guava. One teaspoon is all you need to slather onto garlicky flatbread or crunchy pieces of warm French bread. Whether you make your sandwiches with thinly sliced prosciutto or gooey pieces of brie and grilled chicken, this quick and easy addition will turn a familiar lunchtime favorite into a gourmet recipe.
If you want to add a bit of heat to your guava spread, stir a few extra ingredients into the jam before spooning it onto your sandwiches. Borrow inspiration from a spicy guava and habanero rum sauce recipe and mix in a tablespoon of dark rum, sriracha, curry powder, and habanero pepper to make a punchy paste that can be easily swiped onto toasted bread. This sweet swash can also complement crunchy strips of bacon for an elevated BLT recipe.
Layer some between stacks
Transform your next breakfast and brunch spreads with the guava product by layering some in between stacks of French toast, fluffy pancakes, or delicately rolled crepes. The tropical taste of this sweet fruit can pair well with fresh fruits of the season and complement spices like ginger and cinnamon for warmer, earthy tasting profiles. When crowned with a handful of toasted coconut flakes, you may feel like you're on a vacation.
Whether you prefer your morning meals to be doused in maple syrup or honey or gently powdered with sugar and cacao, the easy inclusion of guava spread is a no-brainer of a culinary touch that can invite vibrancy to waffles or pancakes. Try stirring a spoonful into a boxed muffin mix prior to baking or simply serve the spread in a dish for breakfast eaters to slather onto warm dishes as they please. A sprinkle of crunchy sea salt on top of the pink guava spread can help turn up all the dials of flavor with little effort on your part.
Use it as a convenient mixer
A spoonful of jam is all you need to craft a delicious cocktail. Whether you prefer a tipple of gin or a creative take on a smooth old fashioned cocktail, stirring in a bit of this sweet guava spread can be the upgrade your happy hour drinks call for.
You can choose to infuse vodka with the mix and strain to use later on, or spoon the jam directly into your drink shaker to mix, strain, and serve on the spot. The sweet tropical flavors can elevate rum-based drinks or invite an unexpected taste to the cocktail recipes you have mastered and serve to your dinner party guests. Guava can also make for a delicious margarita, and if you're looking for a booze-free sipper, a quick spoonful of the guava spread can help add texture and body to a juice-based drink. Once you start experimenting with using this guava product behind your home bar, you may want to stock one jar in the kitchen and the other nearby your line up of ready-to-pour mixers.
Transform classic favorites
In hurried moments between meetings or those blurry first hours of the day, it is understandable to rely on easy go-to recipes to fill your belly and boost your energy. We'd like to encourage you to try shaking up your routine with the easy guava spread. Whether smothered on top of a toasted bagel and paired with your favorite cream cheese or slathered across an open-faced upgraded PB&J, this fruity spread can perk up your palate with minimal effort.
A spoonful of the guava spread slid across a cracker or lemony crostini can make for a vibrant pre-dinner treat or be paired with cheese for an easy dessert that takes little culinary creativity to muster. Try pairing the spread with spicier hot sauce for a new take on chips and dip, or dip a piece of sea salt chocolate into the jam jar for a sumptuous treat that will deliver instant brightness to a dull afternoon. Consider this as a Swiss-army-knife of an ingredient that can be unleashed at any hour.
Quickly upgrade recipes
If you're a fan of overnight oats and comforting bowls of oatmeal, guava spread can bring a new flavor to your favorite recipes. Mix a spoonful of the jammy fruit directly into the mason jar of oats or plop a dollop on top of a warm bowls of grains that have been crowned with pillowy peaks of Greek yogurt. A vibrant tropical smoothie bowl can also be quickly assembled with the Costco addition, no hunting for ripe guava required.
Once your taste buds have experienced the magic that is this guava spread, you can enjoy matching flavor combinations of guava with other fruits like blueberries and strawberries. For those with a persistent sweet tooth, steer your recipes into a more decadent lane by inviting broken pieces of dark chocolate bars into your platings. Even a teaspoon of the spread can transform a dish of plain yogurt, or try whipping your next batch of homemade honey whipped cream with the fruity spread to have a pretty pink addition to morning menus and desserts. You cannot go wrong here.