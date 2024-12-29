5 Delicious Ways To Use Costco's New Guava Spread

Costco shoppers have been thrilled to see E.D. Smith's Guava Spread appear on shelves. A spoonful of this spread brings an instant tropical taste to recipes by packaging the sweet flavor of fresh guava in a conveniently spreadable ingredient. We love the versatility of this jammy spread and have found ways to incorporate it into the breakfast table, gobble it up in our afternoon snacks, and even serve it on homemade dinner rolls served alongside sturdy main courses of protein.

E.D. Smith is no stranger to creating delicious products. The company has been around for over a century, dating back to one determined, entrepreneurial farmer. Thankfully, we get to taste the literal fruits of this company's labor without planting, harvesting, or jarring up any ingredients to store for later use. Packaged in 28-ounce containers, the double-jarred purchase from Costco will carry some distance in your kitchen so you'll have plenty of opportunities to give our recipe suggestions a try. With a smooth texture, this guava spread is an easy addition in both drink and food recipes.