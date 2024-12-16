12 Store-Bought Soups You Should Steer Clear Of Buying

We take store-bought soups for granted these days, but cans of condensed soups haven't been around for that long ... in the grand scheme of human history, at least. They hit the market in the late 1800s, and it took a bit of brilliance from MIT scientists to make canned soup not only profitable, but affordable and safe. The world saw a great idea and ran with it, and today, shelves are full to bursting with an almost overwhelming number of choices.

Whether you always keep some cans of cream of chicken soup on hand for a myriad of creative uses or if you're more a fan of a stellar soup-and-sandwich combination, you might have your favorites. If you're inclined to try something new, we would like to warn you that not all store-bought soups are created equal, and there are definitely some that you should steer clear of.

In order to bring you the best advice we could, we looked at a few things. We started with checking out reviews and social media posts discussing customers' experiences with various soup brands, and we found that there were some that were consistently disappointing. We also looked at sodium content, and were shocked by what we found. Although even reduced-sodium canned soups are often high in salt, there were a few varieties that we found to contain more than your daily recommended sodium intake in a single can. Do yourself a favor and give these soups a miss.

