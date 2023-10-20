11 Tips You Need For The Best Homemade Minestrone Soup

One of the great things about minestrone is that it's healthy and filling all at once. That's because many recipes include pasta, which helps satiate your tummy as it absorbs all those good nutrients from the vegetables. And you can add as much pasta as you like –- as long as it's not so much that it absorbs all the water and takes over the soup.

Another element to remember is that the pasta of your choice should be small in shape. No long and curvy spaghetti or tagliatelle. Slurping these straight out of soup would be decidedly messy and might even lead to burns as the hot liquid goes flying everywhere. Instead, stick with ditalini or farfalle. If you're making this for small children, you could also opt for any type of pastina, a broad category of pasta that comes in super small shapes.

The timing of your pasta addition also matters. The simplest and most logical process may seem to just cook the pasta directly in the minestrone water until done; this idea goes haywire once you remember that pasta tends to soak up water, essentially continuing to cook in the juices until it's in your mouth. Several hours –- or, in the case of leftovers, days -– might have passed during this period, leaving you with a mushy or gooey pasta consistency. To avoid this unpleasant outcome, simply cook your pasta separately and add it to your minestrone just before you eat it.