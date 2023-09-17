The Best Time To Add Tomatoes To Soup

Whether you need the perfect slow-cook meal, are looking to batch cook for the week, or the doctor ordered you to get under the covers and eat only what you can slurp, there are few better or more comforting dishes than a good bowl of soup. But when you don't feel like making a complex recipe or just have a bevy of ingredients that need to be used up, combining everything in a pot is the ultimate cheat code for an easy, delicious meal.

While we love the simplicity of soup, it's worth implementing some pro tips that elevate soup from hearty to divine. One such tip is when incorporating tomatoes into your favorite recipe, less is more when it comes to cooking time. Instead of dumping every veg in at once, or even right after sautéeing your onions, garlic, and celery, wait to add them until later. For a mix of veggie types, the tougher ones will need more time to soften, while tomatoes break down too much with a long simmer.