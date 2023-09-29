Add Pasta To Minestrone Right Before Serving It For A Notable Textural Difference

Traditionally made with leftover vegetables and pasta, minestrone is a deliciously thick Italian soup that's the very definition of hearty and comforting. Toss in some beans and a slice of buttered bread and you have a filling meal-in-a-bowl that's rich in protein, packed with flavor, and super-satisfying. An easy way to elevate this so-called "poor man's soup" even further is to add the pasta to the broth just before serving for a notable texture difference that complements the chunkiness of the beans and the thickly-diced root veggies, like carrots, potatoes, and onions.

Small varieties of pasta, such as ditalini, macaroni, or orzo, work best in minestrone because they're dainty enough to fit on a soup spoon or sip directly from a mug. Their miniature size also means they don't soak up an abundance of broth, like bigger shapes that can overly swell when submerged in liquid. However, even smaller types will continue to absorb some of the minestrone broth as they sit in the soup because of the porous nature of pasta. This can cause the pasta to bloat, turning its perfectly al dente texture into a gummy, slimy consistency. For this reason, it's best to serve minestrone as soon as it's ready to prevent the pasta from swelling in the broth. However, this isn't always possible, especially if you're cooking well in advance of dinner or want to save a batch in the fridge to enjoy later in the week. This is where preparing the pasta separately comes in.