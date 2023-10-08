Cook Vegetables In Batches For Better Minestrone Soup Texture

The fall season is more than pumpkins and candy corn: It's soup season. Minestrone is a classic and hearty soup that's perfect for those cool fall nights. But while soups are often simple, that doesn't mean it's always easy to prepare the perfect bowl and one of the tougher factors to get just right in a soup like this is the texture.

Minestrone is loaded with delicious ingredients and a cornucopia of vegetables, which is part of what makes it so tasty. But it can be easy to lose that delicious flavor if the texture turns into a one-note mush. The best way to ensure that each component of the soup comes out with the perfect texture is to be conscious of timing and when you add each item. If you dump all of your chopped veggies in at once, you'll likely lose the standout textures of the different ingredients. Instead, add them individually and based on how long they take to cook.

Toss your heavier root veggies like carrots into the pot and let them simmer and cook before adding other ingredients that need less time on the heat. The reason for this is that these denser vegetables take longer to cook. Adding them first gets them tender, and waiting to add other ingredients like the beans and pasta helps you avoid overcooking them and making them soggy. Use this method for perfect texture in other veggie soups, too, like chili or lentil stews.