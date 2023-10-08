Cook Vegetables In Batches For Better Minestrone Soup Texture
The fall season is more than pumpkins and candy corn: It's soup season. Minestrone is a classic and hearty soup that's perfect for those cool fall nights. But while soups are often simple, that doesn't mean it's always easy to prepare the perfect bowl and one of the tougher factors to get just right in a soup like this is the texture.
Minestrone is loaded with delicious ingredients and a cornucopia of vegetables, which is part of what makes it so tasty. But it can be easy to lose that delicious flavor if the texture turns into a one-note mush. The best way to ensure that each component of the soup comes out with the perfect texture is to be conscious of timing and when you add each item. If you dump all of your chopped veggies in at once, you'll likely lose the standout textures of the different ingredients. Instead, add them individually and based on how long they take to cook.
Toss your heavier root veggies like carrots into the pot and let them simmer and cook before adding other ingredients that need less time on the heat. The reason for this is that these denser vegetables take longer to cook. Adding them first gets them tender, and waiting to add other ingredients like the beans and pasta helps you avoid overcooking them and making them soggy. Use this method for perfect texture in other veggie soups, too, like chili or lentil stews.
Elevate the flavor of your minestrone
Adding your ingredients at the right time will help you achieve a gorgeous texture. Now, complement your minestrone with some elevated flavors. Instead of using the dried Italian herb mix in your pantry, splurge for some fresh rosemary, thyme, and oregano to brighten the flavors.
When it comes to your vegetables, don't be sold on certain ones. Instead, opt for what's in season and what looks freshest at the grocery store. You'll want to keep your mirepoix trio of carrot, onion, and celery, but get creative after that. Not only is in-season produce typically better priced, but it also tends to have more flavor.
Once the soup is ready to be served, use garnishes to take it to the next level. Parmesan cheese is a classic topping to add umami. If you want some extra richness and flavor, try drizzling it with a dash of high-quality olive oil — adding this at the end when the soup is off the heat helps preserve the delicate and herby flavors.