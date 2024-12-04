The Starbucks Coffee Blend You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Aries are represented by the ram, a depiction that many would say is reflected in their habit of thinking after they leap. While it's certainly true — leading to many headaches that could've easily been avoided, especially since they tend to do so head-first — it's also reflective of their inherent boldness. Aries aren't afraid to go for what they want, and they'll be the first to jump at opportunities. "What if?" scenarios simply don't scare them, and they're certainly not afraid of a little competition, either. They are the first of the zodiac signs, after all. That's why, if the Aries were any Starbucks coffee blend, they'd be the one inspired by the original Starbucks cafe: Pike Place Roast.

Starbucks Pike Place Roast is named after its first store location in Seattle's Pike Place Market. The roast is the first of its kind in many ways: It was the first from Starbucks to be labeled as 100% sustainably sourced — but it was also the first roast made to be enjoyed all day, every day. Before it, you never knew which roast or blend any Starbucks would be brewing on any given day. But, since 2008, that's changed. Now, Pike Place is considered Starbucks' signature, and it's brewed every day at all of its cafes around the world, including some airplanes. It's the perfect roast for Aries who prefer to be first everywhere in their lives — not just in the zodiac calendar.