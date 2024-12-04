The Starbucks Coffee Blend You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Coffee snobs might think Starbucks is for amateurs. While that might be true as it pertains to some of the overly sweet and frozen items on the menu (one could argue that they're more like milkshakes than coffee), it couldn't be less true for the chain's bagged coffee beans and blends. When it comes to its beans, Starbucks partners with some of the most well-respected growers in the game. But still, that doesn't make your choice any easier.
From the exclusive Starbucks Reserve micro-blends to its range of classic light, medium, and dark roasts, Starbucks knows how to serve a mean cup of coffee — and with a bag of its blends on hand, so can you. Even so, that doesn't mean you should go with just any one of them. Whether you're a beginner coffee drinker or an indecisive Starbucks enthusiast, there's no better place to start than with the coffee blend you'd be, based on your zodiac sign.
Aries
Aries are represented by the ram, a depiction that many would say is reflected in their habit of thinking after they leap. While it's certainly true — leading to many headaches that could've easily been avoided, especially since they tend to do so head-first — it's also reflective of their inherent boldness. Aries aren't afraid to go for what they want, and they'll be the first to jump at opportunities. "What if?" scenarios simply don't scare them, and they're certainly not afraid of a little competition, either. They are the first of the zodiac signs, after all. That's why, if the Aries were any Starbucks coffee blend, they'd be the one inspired by the original Starbucks cafe: Pike Place Roast.
Starbucks Pike Place Roast is named after its first store location in Seattle's Pike Place Market. The roast is the first of its kind in many ways: It was the first from Starbucks to be labeled as 100% sustainably sourced — but it was also the first roast made to be enjoyed all day, every day. Before it, you never knew which roast or blend any Starbucks would be brewing on any given day. But, since 2008, that's changed. Now, Pike Place is considered Starbucks' signature, and it's brewed every day at all of its cafes around the world, including some airplanes. It's the perfect roast for Aries who prefer to be first everywhere in their lives — not just in the zodiac calendar.
Taurus
If you ask anyone to describe a Taurus, one of the first things they'll likely say is that they're stubborn — which is odd, because they're also almost unbearably chill. While yes, Tauruses can be difficult to convince, and they certainly have a hard time with change, it all goes hand in hand with what makes them the cool, calm, and collected friends we all know them to be. These signs value stability and consistency, and you'll rarely see them overreact. They're the friends you can always rely on to talk you down and remind you what's really important in life.
Knowing all of that, if the Aries were any Starbucks coffee blend, they'd have to be one that's as mellow as they are. Lightly roasted, and with subtle notes of toasted malt and milk chocolate, the Starbucks coffee blend that the Taurus would be, in turn, is none other than the Veranda Blend — one of the favorites among the chain's line of Blonde Roast coffees. The short roast time on these beans makes for a cup that sips effortlessly, with aromas and flavors just as cool and subdued as these signs are, even on their worst days.
Gemini
Geminis have quite the reputation, and it's not the best. Represented by twins, which is commonly depicted by the image of two masks, these signs have come to be associated with being two-faced. However, anyone who takes a deeper look into these signs will find that the rumors are not true. In fact, the only reason why these signs are represented by twins is because of how social and curious they are. The only way for them to have the time to be everywhere and do everything that they want would be if they could be in two places at once — hence the need for a clone. Regardless of how justified the accusations are, it only makes sense that if the Gemini were any Starbucks coffee blend, they'd be one just as opposite as they are.
Having said all of that, there's really no question about which Starbucks coffee blend they'd be — and that's the Half-Caff House Blend. Made from a half-and-half blend of Starbucks signature decaf and House Blend beans, coffees like the Half-Caff House Blend from Starbucks are beloved for their ability to provide the taste of coffee without as much of the jitters — allowing you to enjoy as many evening carajillos as you like. Starbucks' Half-Caff House Blend is particularly special, however, because of its rich notes of toffee and cocoa. It's perfect for those who like to sip all day or night.
Cancer
Everyone knows that Cancers are homebodies. Just like the crabs that they're represented by, these signs are the happiest inside of their shells — and they put a lot of effort into making them their own. But, it's not just about being cozy and comfortable for these signs. In fact, many of them prefer staying in their home because they get to control who they share it with. These signs enjoy hosting, not only because it means they don't have to leave their house but because they know that whoever they let in are people they can trust. Given how loyal and empathetic these signs are, that means a lot.
It's pretty obvious which Starbucks coffee blend the Cancer would be — and that's the House Blend. This Starbucks coffee blend is classified as a medium roast, a type of coffee roast that tends to be the most popular among American coffee drinkers because it's balanced enough to feel approachable while remaining slightly complex and bright. The Starbucks House Blend is a prime example, with an ideal balance of aroma and body, and more complex notes of toffee and cocoa hiding underneath. With just a touch of sweetness built in, there's no other Starbucks coffee blend these signs could be.
Leo
There's a reason why Leos are called the summer babies of the zodiac, and it's not just because their birthdays fall within the peak of the season. These signs have big and bright personalities — the kind that light up every room they walk into — and they bring the fun, sunny, summer energy all year long. While yes, they might be a bit attention-seeking at times, and they can definitely be guilty of assuming the world revolves around them, they are ruled by the sun after all. What can you expect?
When it comes to the Starbucks coffee blend Leos would be, you can expect something cool, refreshing, and ideal for drinking iced. For that, look no further than the Iced Coffee Blend. These beans are smooth, with a caramel aroma and balance that's ideal for drinking cold. Steep it low and slow for an at-home cold brew, or simply brew it hot and allow it to chill — just like the Leo, Starbucks Iced Coffee Blend is the one you can lean on during the summer months and beyond. Even if the ice does melt before you can finish it, it's all a part of the charm — and there are tricks to keep your iced coffee from watering down.
Virgo
Of all the zodiacs, Virgos are probably the biggest perfectionists. These signs are obsessed with every little detail, and they'll be the first to point out any little mistake or inconsistency, and it only gets more intense when they're observing their own work. Surprisingly, they still manage to be incredibly productive. Virgos get a lot of their self-esteem from the number of tasks they're able to complete on any given day, and they live to cross things off of their to-do lists.
Given their keen organization skills, self-motivating nature, and love of lists, it's obvious that Virgo does a good job of keeping busy. And, while they do tend to adopt healthy habits, if any zodiac sign could use a day outside, breathing in fresh air and enjoying nature, it's the Virgo. These signs are so busy trying to get everything done that they forget how good it can feel to stop and smell the roses. But the Starbucks coffee blend that they'd be will give them the perfect excuse.
Sometimes, when you get stuck on something, the best thing you can do is step away and come back to it later. Even if it's just for a few minutes, the Virgo would benefit from stepping outside and sipping a hot cup of Starbucks Spring Day Blend. With notes of dried fruit and chocolate (which pairs perfectly with coffee), this zodiac sign's Starbucks coffee blend is perfect for just that.
Libra
Libras are well known for their exquisite tastes in, well, everything. It's a trait that lends them well in their professional pursuits, as they often make successful art curators, stylists, and decorators — but they're hardly as shallow as you might expect them to be. Yes, the Libra appreciates beauty as much (if not more) as the next person, but it goes a lot deeper than aesthetics. The Libra is represented by the scale (notably the only non-living object of the zodiac), an image that depicts their special eye for balance. But, it's also indicative of their need for balance and harmony in every aspect of their lives. That, of course, extends to the Starbucks coffee blend that they'd be.
Following that line of thinking, there's really only one Starbucks blend that the Libra could be. While any coffee needs to taste balanced, there is one variety in particular that must be especially so — and that's espresso. This short, concentrated form of coffee is intentionally roasted for a longer period of time. The process, in turn, reduces the acidity of the beans and gives espresso its signature deep, toasted flavor. While many enjoy drinking it straight, Starbucks Espresso Roast is the ideal roast to use for your latte and cappuccinos, as its bold taste is perfectly balanced with milk — and, given this sign's appreciation for aesthetics, a bit of perfectly-nailed latte art on the top, too.
Scorpio
Scorpios don't get the greatest rapport within the zodiac, and much of that has to do with their mystery. These signs just can't help but be aloof, it's in their sneaky, Scorpion nature. And while some might find their distant and secretive side alluring, just as many can find it frustrating. You see, these signs aren't scared of much — in fact, most of the things that scare others only intrigue them more — but if there's one thing that does freak them out, it's honesty and vulnerability. In so, getting to know them can feel like a challenge. But, if you stick with them long enough to earn their trust, you won't regret it.
Just like coffee, Scorpios can be a bit of an acquired taste. But, once you get a peak at what's hiding underneath these signs' dark and mysterious demeanor, you'll be pleasantly surprised. Scorpios are loyal, intense, passionate, and strong — just like the Starbucks coffee blend they'd be. Described by Starbucks as being "as dark as our dark roasts get" – with a sweet smoky flavor and notes of deep caramel — if the Scorpio were any one of Starbucks' coffee blends, they'd be the French Roast. It's an acquired taste, for sure, but like the Scorpio, it's hardly as intimidating as it sounds.
Light bodied, and with a low level of acidity, the French Roast might be the darkest Starbucks has to offer — but it's loved all the more for it. In time, you'll find it tastes just right.
Sagittarius
If you know a Sagittarius, you know how difficult they are to stay mad at. These signs are notorious for being blunt and, all too often, overly honest — but, you really can't fault them for it. Most of the time, it's coming from a good place. These signs are eternal optimists, after all, and they see everything as an opportunity to grow. While they might be known as the adventurers of the zodiac, these signs are willing to travel as much internally as they are externally if it means they'll gain a better understanding of themselves and the world.
Given the Sagittarius's internal and external sense of wanderlust, it's only natural that if they were any one of Starbucks' coffee blends in particular, they'd come from a far-off place. But not just any place, a place that's famous for its rich coffee culture: Ethiopia. Sourced from the birthplace of coffee itself, Sagittarius would be the Sun-Dried Ethiopian Kayon Mountain Farm coffee. While not a blend at all (all of the beans are sourced directly from the same farm in Ethiopia), this coffee takes you as far into the depths of Ethiopian coffee culture as one can get — and, thanks to Starbucks, these signs won't have to travel far to get a taste of it, either.
Capricorn
Of all the signs on the zodiac calendar, Capricorns are undoubtedly the most hard-working. It makes sense, seeing as, of all the body parts they could be associated with, the Capricorn's is the knees — which is only indicative of how far and high they're willing to climb to get to where they want. Responsible, goal-oriented, focused, and confident, Capricorn's combined drive and personality create the perfect concoction for burnout. But, the Starbucks coffee blend they'd be can help with that.
Most people would call Capricorns "workaholics" — and while everyone can admire their hard-working nature, a healthy work-life balance is important, too. While it might be difficult to convince these signs to take some time off and go on a vacation, a smaller step would be to ensure they're taking care of themselves when they're at home — and everyone knows that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. As we all know, no breakfast is complete without a good cup of coffee. That's why, if the Capricorn were any Starbucks coffee blend, they'd be the Breakfast Blend.
With notes of sweet orange and brown sugar, Starbucks Breakfast Blend is the ideal coffee for these signs to start off a long, busy day — which, for them, is likely every day. Poured hot, alongside a nicely balanced plate, nothing will be able to stop these signs. Although, that was already the case.
Aquarius
If there's one thing you can count on Aquarius to do, it's to bring something different to the table. These signs value their individuality above all else, and they make it a point to stand apart from the crowd — whether it be through their opinions, hobbies, or tastes in fashion. Anything considered "mainstream" or "normal" by popular society is an automatic red flag for these signs, and you can always rest assured they'll be there, willing to challenge the status quo. Even their names are meant to throw you off, being air signs despite the "aqua" in them. Fittingly, that's something the Starbucks coffee blend they'd be can relate to, too.
Originally created for and served exclusively at a Seattle restaurant — and eventually becoming popular enough for Starbucks to begin blending it in its stores for years before becoming an official Starbucks coffee blend — the Aquarius' Starbucks coffee blend is one that's been known by many names. From Jake's Place to the 80/20 Blend, and now, the Caffè Verona Blend (named after the inspiring Italian city), the Starbucks coffee blend that the Aquarius would be is not easy to pin down. But, just like these famously trendsetting signs, people eventually caught on. Today, it's one of Starbucks' most popular coffee blends, although the Aquarius has likely long moved on to something else.
Pisces
Pisces are represented by two fish swimming in opposite directions — an image that perfectly articulates how these signs operate. Funnily enough, because Pisces is the last sign on the calendar, it's often believed that they are the wisest and most experienced signs of the zodiac. While the Pisces might not seem like it on the outside (they're very easily distracted, and can struggle to focus), they have something no other sign does, and that's unlimited imagination. With it, they have the magical ability to bring all of their wildest fantasies to life. That's why, if the Pisces were any Starbucks coffee blend, they'd be one that's as magical as they are: The Holiday Blend.
Starbucks Holiday Blend coffee balances maple and herbal notes in a coffee with a medium body and minimal acidity, creating something just as magical as the holiday season can be. Given how creative and imaginative these signs are, however, they're likely to want to give it even more spark. Nothing says Christmastime like a bit of peppermint mocha (even though Starbucks serves it year-round), which you can add yourself either through the help of a coffee syrup or flavored creamer. Another idea is to go for something with a bit more kick, such as a spicy mocha. That can easily be achieved with a bit of cayenne powder and chocolate sauce. But, surely, these creative signs will think of something even more out of this world.