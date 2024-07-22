Make Your Evening Carajillo Caffeine-Free With One Ingredient Swap

If you're unfamiliar, the carajillo is a coffee-based cocktail that features just two ingredients: strong brewed coffee or espresso and a Spanish liqueur called Licor 43. Licor 43 gets its name because of the 43 different botanicals that make up the liqueur — overall, it mostly tastes like vanilla with some citrus and cinnamon. The carajillo most likely originated in Spain, but it was Mexico that boosted its popularity as an iced counterpart. The drink — which is often served after dinner — is so delicious that you may just find yourself swapping out the espresso martini for the carajillo whenever you want a coffee cocktail.

For all of the drink's merits, however, there is one problem: the caffeine. There are plenty of people out there who have to avoid caffeine in the evening because, if they don't, they won't be able to sleep at a normal hour. If this is you, you may be thinking that the carajillo won't work as an after-dinner drink. Luckily, there's a solution to this: decaf coffee.

You are completely free to enjoy a carajillo after dinner with this easy swap — use either decaffeinated cold brew or decaf espresso in place of the regular coffee at a one to one ratio and you're good to go.