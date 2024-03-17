Looking For A Layered Coffee Cocktail? Try The Barraquito

Although often consumed at opposite parts of the day, coffee and alcohol deliver delicious crossover. Ideal as an afternoon pick-me-up or an energizer to keep the night going, it's no surprise drinks like the espresso martini, a strong Irish coffee, and coffee Negroni have become modern-day classics.

In the Spanish-governed Canary Islands, a traditional boozy coffee favorite is the barraquito. Prepared with espresso, whole milk, Licor 43, condensed milk, plus cinnamon and citrus zest, the sling's complex, aromatic combination of ingredients. It's served hot in a stunning arrangement of suspended layers. Typically, the condensed milk goes on the bottom, followed by a shot of liqueur, then espresso, frothed milk, and a cinnamon garnish, yielding a multi-colored, latte-like creation. The lemon peel is placed on top, then the drinker plunges it through the glass, mixing all the components before enjoyment.

The result's a beautiful medley of flavors, with sweetness, spice, a touch of booze, and coffee's robustness. Plus, it's relatively low alcohol since the Licor 43 isn't a full-proof spirit, comprising 31% ABV. While a perfect way to kick in a midday buzz, the concoction can also be enjoyed alcohol-free on the islands.