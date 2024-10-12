Air Fried Cheese Is A Gooey Delight, Here's The Best Ones To Try

If you think shoving cheese into the basket of your air fryer sounds like a culinary experiment destined for disaster, think again. Your favorite kitchen appliance is the ticket you need to put together delicious snacks and tempting meals made with cheese, and we're not just talking easy air fryer grilled cheese recipes.

While you'll need to use some caution when cooking cheesy foods in your machine, recipes like saganaki can be cooked up in air fryers in minutes. From cheese crisps that can be sprinkled on top of bowls of spaghetti to plates of greens crowned with golden, gooey blocks of your favorite Boursin cheeses, enlisting your air fryer in cheesy projects may have you adding more cheese to your grocery lists. To get you started on some of the easiest and most satisfying dishes you'll remove from the basket of your air fryer, we have compiled a list of different cheeses that can be prepared to serve to guests — or simply savor alone on the couch while streaming the latest popular show.