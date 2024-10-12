Air Fried Cheese Is A Gooey Delight, Here's The Best Ones To Try
If you think shoving cheese into the basket of your air fryer sounds like a culinary experiment destined for disaster, think again. Your favorite kitchen appliance is the ticket you need to put together delicious snacks and tempting meals made with cheese, and we're not just talking easy air fryer grilled cheese recipes.
While you'll need to use some caution when cooking cheesy foods in your machine, recipes like saganaki can be cooked up in air fryers in minutes. From cheese crisps that can be sprinkled on top of bowls of spaghetti to plates of greens crowned with golden, gooey blocks of your favorite Boursin cheeses, enlisting your air fryer in cheesy projects may have you adding more cheese to your grocery lists. To get you started on some of the easiest and most satisfying dishes you'll remove from the basket of your air fryer, we have compiled a list of different cheeses that can be prepared to serve to guests — or simply savor alone on the couch while streaming the latest popular show.
Golden halloumi served without lighting up the grill
While you can grill tangy halloumi or Greek kefalotyri, you can just as easily place these firmer blocks of cheese into your air fryer to crisp up and serve. Gooey and soft on the inside, these kinds of cheeses can be dressed up or down once they are removed from the air fryer with drizzles of honey or balsamic vinegar, flakes of sea salt, or sprinkles of chopped garden herbs. Strips can be presented on plates or tucked into wraps and sandwiches for a delicious and quick add-in that is sure to elevate meals.
Should you need further convincing to try air-fried halloumi, preparing the dish can be done in as little as 10 minutes, so you won't have to wait long to sink your teeth into a warm, cheesy block of goodness. Simply coat quarter-inch pieces with your choice of cooking oil and season to taste. Check the pieces around the 7-minute mark to flip or shake the cheese in the air fryer basket before returning the cheese for the final moments of cooking. Time your meal accordingly so you can serve and enjoy the air-fried pieces of cheese warm and straight out of the appliance.
Cheese crisps on demand
Whether eaten on the go or used to spruce up a boring salad, cheese crisps offer both the texture and flavor that can elevate snack time and prepared meals. While it is possible to make cheese crisps in your oven, flawless cheese crisps can also come out of your air fryer in significantly less time, and the crunchy chips couldn't be easier to make. Shredded cheddar, American, or aged mozzarella cheese can be used to make crispy cheese pieces, and you can customize flavors with spices and any seasonings that you like, like a homemade bagel seasoning blend. For a zestier recipe, grate parmesan and add a sprinkle of cayenne powder for a spicier finish.
You'll need a basket air fryer to make the chips, and we suggest using a silicon liner or sheets of parchment paper to protect your machine and facilitate an easier clean-up. Simply create small piles of cheese that are evenly spaced and check your culinary project after a few minutes to gauge cooking time, as doneness can vary from machine to machine.
Turn feta into the perfect side dish
Instead of trying to cook crispy feta in a nonstick pan or bake a block to serve tonight's dinner guests, you can shove that cheese into your air fryer for an equally golden, crisp finish. Air-fried feta can be topped with honey and sesame seeds or flaky sea salt and herbs to deliver a dish that can kick off a meal or be used to enhance something as reliably delicious as breakfast made with fried eggs.
You'll want to use a block of feta and coat the cheese in a mixture of egg and flour for the crispiest finish. Portions of cheese can be bathed in olive oil and adorned with red pepper flakes and a quick swipe of honey before being placed into your machine. In 10 minutes, you'll have a warm, oozy piece of fried cheese that can be set on a plate and served with garlic bread, gluten-free garlic and herb crackers, or the pita chips you hurriedly picked up from the store. A dish this delicious shouldn't be this easy to make.
Ricotta recipes made quickly
Though ricotta may not sound like an ingredient you should try cooking in your air fryer, with the right preparation, you'll be able to make a creamy, impressive dish that can perk up a dinner table in no time. Not only can you create ricotta balls coated with seasoned breadcrumbs to place into the air fryer to cook, but you can also use greased baking dishes that can fit into your air basket to cook seasoned blends of cheese.
A mixture of ricotta, egg, parmesan, and dried herbs of your choice like basil, rosemary, or oregano will cook in around 10 minutes, and you'll have warm pieces to carry to the table alongside fresh summer salads or pretty plates of roasted root vegetables. Customize pieces with added ingredients like chopped olives, crunchy garlic, or slivers of sun-dried tomatoes. Once you have these ricotta recipes mastered, you can challenge yourself to convert sheet pan ricotta gnudi into an air-fryer-friendly project.
Flavorful wheels of creamy Boursin
For a flavorful, creamy treat with little effort, look no further than packages of Boursin cheese. While Boursin can give grilled cheese a creamy finish, the chunks of seasoned cheese can also satisfy eaters without having to do much work except pressing the button on your air fryer.
Spray unwrapped pieces with your choice of cooking oil. You can bread the pieces before tucking the cheesy mounds into the basket. Like other air-fry cheese projects, breading the pieces with panko or breadcrumbs before cooking can result in a crispier finish while still giving way to a gooey, warm center. Plus, the outer coating offers an additional opportunity to pack extra flavor into each bite, as various seasonings and spices can be mixed with the breading of your choice. With several different flavors of Boursin to choose from, you won't soon tire of this treat, and the air-fried pieces can be quickly set onto a serving platter to enjoy with fruit, crackers, and sliced vegetables.
A faster baked brie
If you think creamy brie is too soft to set into your air fryer, guess again. With so many creative ways to use brie in dishes, the quick-cook method is certainly one worth considering. Whether you set out to make cranberry brie bites or simply want a warm, gooey cheese to dip into, adding air-fried brie to your lineup of cheesy creations is a sure hit.
Line the basket of your machine with parchment paper and set the wheel of cheese inside. Keep in mind that cooking times will vary depending on the size of the brie and the machine you have at home. Be careful not to overcook your creations, unless you want a rubbery chunk instead of a gooey cheese to spread across crostinis. Check the center of the cheese periodically. The middle should give way when pressed with a utensil and when removed from the air fryer can be sliced and served with pieces of fruit.
For an even more elegant dish, wrap brie in puff pastry and brush with an egg wash before cooking the cheese package in the air fryer. You can season as you wish, steering your recipe in a sweeter direction with drizzles of honey and sprinkles of cinnamon or embrace a savory, herby treat with garlic powder, sea salt, and rosemary.
Easy comfort with camembert
Last but not least, camembert is the soft, funky, and slightly rare cheese that deserves a place in your air fryer. Try adding a sprinkle of sugar to the cheese before cooking and serve with homemade preserves or cranberry sauce for a mouthwatering dish that begs for repeating.
If the cheese is packaged in a small wooden container, take it out and use a container that is safe to put in the basket to protect your machine from spills. If you use a camembert baker, you may need to adjust cooking times and count on a bit longer time spent in the machine before the cheese is ready to serve.
Dress up wheels of scored camembert with garlic cloves and fresh thyme, or splash balsamic vinegar or white wine into a cross drawn on top of the cheese before setting it into the air fryer to cook. Like the other cheeses, check the air fryer periodically so that when the cheese is perfectly melted, you can remove the piece, plate it with sweet chutney or hot honey, and tuck it into one of the easiest, most comforting dishes you can put together in your air fryer.