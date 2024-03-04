The Key To Crispy Feta Cheese Starts With A Good Nonstick Pan

Feta is the gift that keeps on giving. Yes, it's delicious in a Greek salad, but its versatility goes way beyond this classic dish. If you want to experiment with your feta, you can bake it, grill it, or even use its brine – but for a quick appetizer that enhances both the taste and texture of your cheese, try pan-frying it. Your block will become warm and soft in the center, while developing a deliciously golden, crispy crust. Plus, you can layer on as many spices and seasonings as you like to turn this into a rich, flavorful dish. But the key to creating that beautiful crunch on top of your feta? Using a good nonstick pan.

These tools are ideal for cooking foods at medium heat or less, which is what you'll be doing with this crispy cheese. And for the most part, you'll want to leave it untouched while it sizzles, so using a pan that doesn't require constant stirring to avoid sticking is ideal for your peace of mind. Plus, nonstick pans generally require less oil than stainless steel versions, so your feta won't turn out overly greasy.