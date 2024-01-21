The Grilling Tip For Smoky Feta That Gives New Life To Your Recipes

Creamy, salty, and slightly tangy, no one can say that feta cheese tastes bland. From pasta to dip to mashed potatoes, including this type of fromage in your recipe brings a much more potent flavor than if you used cheddar or American cheese. But while feta has a robust flavor profile, there is one quality that it doesn't possess in its basic form: smokiness.

If you want to achieve smoky feta, you'll need to throw it on the grill. Just like what happens with chicken or veggies, the charcoal on your grill will infuse charred flavors into your block. But cheese, in particular, can soak in all those notes, since its fat and water content help it bind to and absorb the smokiness.

Grilling cheese on its own isn't unheard of, as anyone who's ever tried grilled halloumi knows. The latter is typically thrown on the barbecue because of its high melting point, and feta is in the same camp here. And once it's done, you'll have a block with greater depth of flavor. Feel free to pair it with other barbecued foods, or contrast it with bright, spicy, or sweet ingredients.