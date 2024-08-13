Add Boursin To Your Next Grilled Cheese For A Pop Of Flavor
There are few moments in life that can't be improved — even just a little — by a warm, melty, crunchy grilled cheese. They make an excellent breakfast, late-night snack, and comforting lunch on a cold, rainy day. You can even make a case for serving them at celebrations and family gatherings, especially if you give them a savory upgrade with herby Boursin cheese.
Boursin cheese is a soft, herb-infused cheese with a creamy yet crumbly texture. It spreads and melts easily, making it an ideal choice for livening up a classic grilled cheese sandwich, especially if you like them super soft and creamy. The company even makes a wide range of flavors, from classic garlic and herbs to fig and balsamic or caramelized onion. You can choose just one, or blend different flavors to find a new favorite go-to grilled cheese.
Of course, you can also use Boursin's flavor offerings as inspiration for elevating your grilled cheese with what you have on hand. Garlic and chive cream cheese, for instance, would add richness and flavor similar to Boursin. If fig and balsamic sounds like your jam, a touch of fig spread blended with a splash of balsamic glaze could be a great stand-in for the store-bought cheese spread. Once you start experimenting with your grilled cheese, the possibilities are endless.
Taking your grilled cheese from simple to sophisticated
If you want your grilled cheese to taste luxe while being light on your wallet, it's fairly easy to make your own Boursin-style spread at home. All you need is an 8-ounce block of your favorite cream cheese and your desired flavorings, such as grated garlic and dried basil, or a chopped shallot and some freshly cracked pepper. Blend the flavorings into the cream cheese and refrigerate them for a few hours, or overnight, to allow the flavors to marry.
Building a more sophisticated grilled cheese can also mean playing with textures and more subtle flavors. Triple-creme brie is well-known for its ability to become mouthwateringly melty and support an array of flavors, from sweet and savory to spicy and earthy. Gruyere is often the cheese of choice for chefs when making grilled cheese because it's subtle enough to evoke a childhood classic but with enough complexity to tempt adult tastebuds. Capers or chopped pickles add a light crunch and a pop of brightness.
For those with a particularly adventurous palate, fruit preserves may be the flavor you're looking for. Fruit and cheese pair so beautifully together that tasting boards have become almost cliché at gatherings (albeit a very tasty cliché). Tart pairings, such as apricot preserves or apple butter, offer a counterpoint to the cheese's richness that elevates them both. Just be sure to use a thin layer to avoid overwhelming the flavor of your cheese.