Add Boursin To Your Next Grilled Cheese For A Pop Of Flavor

There are few moments in life that can't be improved — even just a little — by a warm, melty, crunchy grilled cheese. They make an excellent breakfast, late-night snack, and comforting lunch on a cold, rainy day. You can even make a case for serving them at celebrations and family gatherings, especially if you give them a savory upgrade with herby Boursin cheese.

Boursin cheese is a soft, herb-infused cheese with a creamy yet crumbly texture. It spreads and melts easily, making it an ideal choice for livening up a classic grilled cheese sandwich, especially if you like them super soft and creamy. The company even makes a wide range of flavors, from classic garlic and herbs to fig and balsamic or caramelized onion. You can choose just one, or blend different flavors to find a new favorite go-to grilled cheese.

Of course, you can also use Boursin's flavor offerings as inspiration for elevating your grilled cheese with what you have on hand. Garlic and chive cream cheese, for instance, would add richness and flavor similar to Boursin. If fig and balsamic sounds like your jam, a touch of fig spread blended with a splash of balsamic glaze could be a great stand-in for the store-bought cheese spread. Once you start experimenting with your grilled cheese, the possibilities are endless.