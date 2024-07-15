Move Over Halloumi, It's Time To Grill Kefalotyri Cheese
Warm, gooey cheese served as an appetizer is the perfect way to start a meal. We have the Greeks to thank for the creation of saganaki, an alternative recipe to fried mozzarella sticks. These bites of grilled or fried cheese offers flavorful mouthfuls that can be gobbled up alone, enjoyed with servings of Greek salad, or perched on top of toasted slices of bread.
While halloumi is an easy-to-find favorite to make saganaki, we'd like to introduce you to the creamy Greek cheese called kefalotyri. This yellowish-white cheese can be traced back to the Byzantine era. Typically made with sheep or goat's milk, kefalotyri is commonly found in Cyprus and Greece. The flavor profile is tangy and sharp and only requires a few months to age for use. Cheeses that are left longer to mature and ripen can offer stronger flavors. Fans of Gruyère will appreciate the profile of this cheese, and with its firmer texture, slices of kefalotyri aren't at risk of falling apart on your grill.
Make room for your new favorite cheese
Harder, denser cheeses are ideal to slap on the grill, as they more easily keep their shape, and kefalotyri checks all the boxes when it comes to chewy texture and full-flavored taste. This hard cheese offers a high melting point, so you can grill slices until browned, hot, and ready to serve. Whether fried, pan-seared, or grilled, kefalotyri can be flavored simply with a squeeze of lemon or topped with jam, honey, or fresh herbs to create the perfect dish that is right for your meal. The naturally salty taste requires little preparation to yield a mouth-watering finish.
Whatever you don't end up grilling can make a beautiful addition to charcuterie boards made with pears and figs, or noshed on alongside a glass of Assyrtiko and your favorite grilled proteins. This kind of cheese can also be grated on top of pasta for a delicious, buttery finish that will have you searching the dairy aisles at your local supermarket to keep your fridge stocked with the stuff. We certainly can't blame you if you decide to slice a piece of kefalotyri and eat it as a midday snack.