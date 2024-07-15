Move Over Halloumi, It's Time To Grill Kefalotyri Cheese

Warm, gooey cheese served as an appetizer is the perfect way to start a meal. We have the Greeks to thank for the creation of saganaki, an alternative recipe to fried mozzarella sticks. These bites of grilled or fried cheese offers flavorful mouthfuls that can be gobbled up alone, enjoyed with servings of Greek salad, or perched on top of toasted slices of bread.

While halloumi is an easy-to-find favorite to make saganaki, we'd like to introduce you to the creamy Greek cheese called kefalotyri. This yellowish-white cheese can be traced back to the Byzantine era. Typically made with sheep or goat's milk, kefalotyri is commonly found in Cyprus and Greece. The flavor profile is tangy and sharp and only requires a few months to age for use. Cheeses that are left longer to mature and ripen can offer stronger flavors. Fans of Gruyère will appreciate the profile of this cheese, and with its firmer texture, slices of kefalotyri aren't at risk of falling apart on your grill.