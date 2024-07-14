The Best Picnic Food To Pack In Order To Prevent Food Poisoning, According To An Expert

Going on a picnic is one of the great summertime traditions. Spending an afternoon out in the open air, lounging on a blanket as the kids roister around, basking in the sunshine or cooling in the shade: It's the stuff that dreams and memories are made of.

Of course, food figures largely into the whole experience, as well. And that raises some issues, because while most of us enjoy sitting out in the sun, our foods don't. Ants are the stereotype threat to a picnic, but food-borne illness is a bigger concern. As anyone who's had the experience will tell you, it is (ahem) no picnic.

If you've wondered what are the best picnic food to pack, in order to avoid food poisoning or food-borne illness, I'm here to help. Aside from my experience as a trained chef and restaurateur, I've also been a certified food safety trainer in Canada and taught the topic. I'm drawing on my accumulated expertise in making these recommendations, starting with the lowest-risk foods going up from there. So dust off your picnic baskets, and let's get started.