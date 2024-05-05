14 Vegetables To Load Your Sandwich With Instead Of Meat

Eggplant is one of those vegetables that people either hate or love. That being said, those who dislike it may feel this way because they've only had it badly prepared. Eggplant has bitter undertones that often need to sweat out and be blotted away. You can draw the moisture out using salt which also reduces the bitter edge. The second gripe we often hear is about texture. Luckily, eggplant can be prepared in endless ways, giving it a variety of textures. If you hate mushy eggplant then try breading it and frying it. Let's be honest, most of us would eat a shoe if it were coated and deep-fried. And there are other ways to cook egglant, too.

Eggplant can be described as meaty, and if prepared properly can have a tender yet chewy texture, like meat. Consider marinating it in a miso garlic sauce and then grilling it at a high heat to char the outside without letting the inside get too mushy. Leave the skins on and load up on the sauce. If miso isn't your thing, select an idea from one of 23 easy eggplant recipes for any night of the week, or go with our complete sandwich recipe of a ratatouille-style eggplant panini with herb aioli. Use ¼ to ½ inch slices of eggplant, and ensure it's cooked beyond the rubbery stage. Then load up with flavorful Mediterranean ingredients like pesto or tapenade, mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, and basil.