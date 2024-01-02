Fry Up Artichoke Hearts For An Added Crunch On Sandwiches

A can of artichoke hearts makes an easy, tasty, and texturally delightful addition to salads, dips, and pasta dishes. They have a savory, buttery flavor and a soft, creamy texture that are versatile additions to rich cheesy dips and light salads. However, if you're willing to put in the effort, deep-frying artichoke hearts will transform them into crispy and delicious sandwich fillers.

For extra flavor, you can use simple water-packed canned artichoke hearts in brine or jarred marinated hearts. Marinated artichoke hearts are pre-seasoned and oiled, giving them an herbal earthiness, while canned artichokes provide a briney complement to the richness of the frying oil. Deep-fried artichokes take minutes to fry and maintain their tender, buttery interior while taking on any flavors you add to the batter.

Furthermore, deep-fried artichoke hearts are hearty enough to be the star of a vegan or vegetarian sandwich or a crunchy delicacy to bring a meaty sandwich to decadent heights. You can make them ahead of time and freeze them for future sandwiches or use any leftovers as a sumptuous appetizer to serve with various creamy and spicy dipping sauces for your next dinner party or game day gathering.