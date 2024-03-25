For An Elevated Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Grab Some Zucchini

A grilled cheese sandwich is a timeless classic that holds a special place in the hearts of many. There is a beautiful simplicity to the combination of soft sandwich bread and rich, melty cheese. While a traditional grilled cheese reigns supreme from a nostalgia standpoint, your adult palate may crave a way to enjoy this dish while adding a bit more complexity and nutrition. There are many routes you can take to elevate your grilled cheese; however, we would like to recommend one upgrade that is seen less often: Adding in some zucchini.

The humble zucchini is a fantastically versatile vegetable that has a lot to offer when it comes to grilled cheese. Its earthy, sweet flavor brings a refreshing taste to the otherwise savory and indulgent sandwich, while the texture can be transformed to be either firm and crunchy or soft and creamy depending on how the squash is treated. Not to mention that zucchini adds quite a bit of bulk to the sandwich, making it more satisfying and filling it with extra fiber and vitamins to promote your well-being.