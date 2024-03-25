For An Elevated Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Grab Some Zucchini
A grilled cheese sandwich is a timeless classic that holds a special place in the hearts of many. There is a beautiful simplicity to the combination of soft sandwich bread and rich, melty cheese. While a traditional grilled cheese reigns supreme from a nostalgia standpoint, your adult palate may crave a way to enjoy this dish while adding a bit more complexity and nutrition. There are many routes you can take to elevate your grilled cheese; however, we would like to recommend one upgrade that is seen less often: Adding in some zucchini.
The humble zucchini is a fantastically versatile vegetable that has a lot to offer when it comes to grilled cheese. Its earthy, sweet flavor brings a refreshing taste to the otherwise savory and indulgent sandwich, while the texture can be transformed to be either firm and crunchy or soft and creamy depending on how the squash is treated. Not to mention that zucchini adds quite a bit of bulk to the sandwich, making it more satisfying and filling it with extra fiber and vitamins to promote your well-being.
How to add zucchini to grilled cheese
The easiest way to incorporate zucchini into your grilled cheese is to simply place it into your sandwich raw, bringing a subtle crunch and a delicate, vegetal flavor to the dish. If you choose this route, be sure to slice the zucchini thinly using either a knife or a mandolin to prevent overly tough and chewy results. Roasting the zucchini prior to putting it on your sandwich will make for a softer, melt-in-your-mouth texture along with a slightly nuttier, toasty flavor. Finally, if you simply wish to sneak extra veggies into your meal, you can try mixing grated zucchini into some shredded cheese for a barely-there result. Just be sure to wring excess water out of the gratings to prevent a soggy sandwich.
Because zucchini is a mild ingredient, we recommend pairing it with a stronger cheese like sharp cheddar or gruyère in order to prevent the sandwich from becoming bland. If you prefer to make grilled cheese with milder cheeses, such as American or mozzarella, be sure to incorporate more flavor by adding plenty of herbs, spices, and aromatics. Zucchini is a vegetable that is very receptive to seasoning and tends to take on the flavors introduced around it. For a classic savory result, roast the vegetable with plenty of garlic and rosemary. If you prefer something sweeter, try adding jammy caramelized onions, sun-dried tomatoes, or — for a punch of heat — drizzling on some hot honey.