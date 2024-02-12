Always Grate Zucchini To Prevent Chunky, Unbalanced Bread

Classic zucchini bread is the perfect snack for anyone who wants to combine a veggie with a pastry — it's slightly sweet, moist, tender, and delicious. The bread is tasty enough to enjoy all on its own — especially when it's still warm — or with a nice slab of butter. However, before we can get to the part where we get to enjoy a slice (or two or three), we have to make sure we bake it perfectly right. And there's one key detail that is essential to get right: make sure to grate the zucchini.

While you may be feeling lazy about pulling out your box grater, or maybe you prefer dicing, your zucchini bread will be made all the better if you choose to grate the vegetable instead of dicing it. This is because we want to avoid any overly chunky bits of zucchini in the bread. With the grating method, it's guaranteed you'll end up with even, thin pieces of zucchini that will blend into the bread.