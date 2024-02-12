Always Grate Zucchini To Prevent Chunky, Unbalanced Bread
Classic zucchini bread is the perfect snack for anyone who wants to combine a veggie with a pastry — it's slightly sweet, moist, tender, and delicious. The bread is tasty enough to enjoy all on its own — especially when it's still warm — or with a nice slab of butter. However, before we can get to the part where we get to enjoy a slice (or two or three), we have to make sure we bake it perfectly right. And there's one key detail that is essential to get right: make sure to grate the zucchini.
While you may be feeling lazy about pulling out your box grater, or maybe you prefer dicing, your zucchini bread will be made all the better if you choose to grate the vegetable instead of dicing it. This is because we want to avoid any overly chunky bits of zucchini in the bread. With the grating method, it's guaranteed you'll end up with even, thin pieces of zucchini that will blend into the bread.
Other tips for making the best zucchini bread
First things first, you need to choose the right zucchini for the bread — small or medium-sized zucchinis are best. This is because smaller zucchinis have more flavor, but they're also less watery and less seedy so they're better suited for the consistency and texture that we want with a loaf — no one wants a watery pastry, after all. Additionally, since the zucchini is the star of the show, you want to aim to use the freshest possible, so it may be worth visiting your local farmers market to pick up your main ingredient.
When it comes time to prep the zucchini, you may be wondering if you need to peel it — luckily, you can skip this step and save yourself time. Peeling the veggie won't make a difference in taste, so you'll just be making extra work for yourself — and cutting out the vitamins and nutrients in the skin.