Smoked Paprika Is The Key For Giving Lentil Sloppy Joes A Bold, Meaty Flavor

There's nothing sloppy about these Joes. Kick your go-to busy weeknight meal into overdrive with a smoky plant-based version starring smoked paprika. Lentils are a popular choice for a meat substitute thanks to their naturally high protein and adaptability. They're a great way to get extra legumes into your diet, and when used in this Instant Pot Lentil Sloppy Joes recipe, they're delicious even for omnivores. To really drive the savory smoky flavor home, add some liquid smoke into the mix. But, if you can't find any in your local grocery store, smoked paprika is the next best tool for the job.

Compared to regular paprika — a ground spice blend of dried capsaicin peppers — smoked paprika (aka pimenton) is made from peppers that have been slow-roasted over an oak fire before being dried and ground. This extra step makes a world of difference, imparting strong fire-roasted flavor and smoky depth on your humble lentils. Plus, smoked paprika lends a bright red-orange pigment for a pleasing, deceptive "meaty" visual appearance in your meat-free Joes (we won't tell).

To make it work for your sloppy Joes, simply add a few shakes of smoked paprika into your batch as it cooks. Whether you use a crock pot, an Instant Pot, or cook 'em on the stovetop, the paprika gets added into the mix all the same.